    Iranian Keeps Immigration Officials Waiting

    The Iranian refugee who was expected to present himself to the Department of Immigration yesterday did

    17 Fires In January

    The number of fires in January is alarming. National Fire Authority (NFA) recorded 17 property fires.

    Advocate Praises Fiji’s Role As Presidency Of COP23

    Climate change advocate James Cameron says it seems right and proper for Fiji to take up

    Pair Sentenced In Fiji’s Biggest Marijuana Case

    Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca who were convicted for unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs have been

    Qiliho: Murder Cases Revisited

    Police are revisiting murder files, which are part of out­standing cases, in the hope there will

    Authorities Wait For Iranian To Come Forward

    The Department of Immigration will wait for the Iranian refugee to present himself to them. Director

        Guns Were Toy Pistols: Police

    Guns Were Toy Pistols: Police

    Police have confirmed that toy pistols, originally thought to be real guns, were found in a house that caught fire in Manoca, Nausori, recently. Fire officers who went to the

        PM Will Show Seawall To Climate Change Officials

    PM Will Show Seawall To Climate Change Officials

    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will today show our climate change adaptation efforts to world officials. He will take James Cameron, London-based lawyer and climate change expert, Patricia Espinosa, the executive

    Nation
        Fijian Boy, 15, in Hospital After Crash

    Fijian Boy, 15, in Hospital After Crash

    Father, confirms that son in operation theatre; in serious condition   The  father of a 15-year-old boy who was involved in a fatal car crash in Manukau City, South Auckland,

    Sunbiz
        Fijian Holdings Positive Despite $469K Fiji TV Loss

    Fijian Holdings Positive Despite $469K Fiji TV Loss

      The owners of Fiji Television Limited, Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) are still positive despite the company’s $469,000 loss recorded in the last six months. This was the comment made

    Sports
        Seruvakula To Attend ARU Level 3 Coaches Course

    Seruvakula To Attend ARU Level 3 Coaches Course

    The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed that Telecom Fiji Warriors Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula has been selected to attend the Australian Rugby Union’s Level 3 Coaches Course at the ARU

    Entertainment
        Tua's Passion For The Music Industry

    Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the

    Driver Escapes Injuries In Early Morning Plunge

    Christmas Celebration

    Official Opening Of FIBA U18 Oceania Championships 2016

    Text Launch

    Launch of FNU 2017 Enrolment Drive

    you said it
    "My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
    Gareth Baber
    Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

