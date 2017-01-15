Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

 Current News
  

    A-G: UNHRC Advises Sawari Not a Refugee

    Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea yesterday after entering Fiji on a

    0 comment Read Full Article

    ‘Skulls Were Found Under Monument’

    The Vakabula Vanua Ministry, also known as the Healing the Land Ministry, told the Fiji Sun

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Parliament to Approve National Switch

    Fiji’s National Switch will be approved in Parliament next week. This was confirmed by the Prime

    0 comment Read Full Article

    President announces constitution offices commission members

    In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Firm Faces $2.8M Tax Bill

    The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) has issued a company a preliminary assessment of $2.8

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Iranian Refugee, Sawari Deported Back To PNG

    Aman Ravindra-Singh, lawyer of Iranian refugee,  has confirmed the deportation of his client, Loghman Sawari. “We

    0 comment Read Full Article
        Police officer convicted and sentenced after State Appeal

    Police officer convicted and sentenced after State Appeal

    A Police officer charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was convicted and sentenced to 6 months imprisonment suspended for two years by the Lautoka High Court

    0 comment Read Full Article
        Marriage celebrant, a plus for business: Planner

    Marriage celebrant, a plus for business: Planner

    Usaia Draunimasi is now more capable of operating his wedding business more successfully. Yesterday the wedding planner was one of the four who were given civil marriage celebrant certificates by

    1 comment Read Full Article
    Nation
    View More Articles
        Fiji Launches National Competition For Cop 23 Logo

    Fiji Launches National Competition For Cop 23 Logo

    The Fijian Government has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian Presidency at COP 23 – the United Nations negotiations on

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Sunbiz
    View More Articles
        FNPF To Curb Employers Guising Employees FNPF Deductions FNPF Deductions

    FNPF To Curb Employers Guising Employees FNPF Deductions FNPF Deductions

    The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) has sought partnership of members of the public to curb the employers, who are not deducting FNPF contributions of their employees. The FNPF Member

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Sports
    View More Articles
        Our Bati Stars For Nines

    Our Bati Stars For Nines

    Ten players who will be in contention for the Vodafone Fijian Bati side for this year’s Rugby League World Cup are playing in today’s Auckland Nines. Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj    

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Entertainment
    View More Articles
        Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the

    0 comment Read Full Article
    🎬Latest Videos
    View All Videos
    🎬 Driver Escapes Injuries In Early Morning Plunge

    Driver Escapes Injuries In Early Morning Plunge

    🎬 Christmas Celebration

    Christmas Celebration

    🎬 Official Opening Of FIBA U18 Oceania Championships 2016

    Official Opening Of FIBA U18 Oceania Championships 2016

    🎬 Text Launch

    Text Launch

    🎬 Launch of FNU 2017 Enrolment Drive

    Launch of FNU 2017 Enrolment Drive

    you said it
    "My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
    Gareth Baber
    Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

    Most Popular Articles

    February 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Jan    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728  

    Latest Photo Gallery

    Like Us On Facebook

    Fijisun Online @Instagram

    Fiji sun
    Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
    © 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
    Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.