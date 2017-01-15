- We’re Keen To Meet Iranian Refugee: RajThe Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to [...]
Vodafone Fijian 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau, saluted his teammates for their strong defence when they
Expect ‘unsettled weather’ from today and early next week, the Fiji Meteorological Services has advised. Director,
Fiji’s border security system is secure, assures Yogesh Karan. The Permanent Secretary for the Office of
Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea yesterday after entering Fiji on a
The Vakabula Vanua Ministry, also known as the Healing the Land Ministry, told the Fiji Sun
Fiji’s National Switch will be approved in Parliament next week. This was confirmed by the Prime
In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson
Aman Ravindra-Singh, lawyer of Iranian refugee, has confirmed the deportation of his client, Loghman Sawari. “We were stopped on our way to Suva this morning.” At the Nadi Airport, Mr
It was an exciting moment for Kavekini Rasaqa when he was inducted as the headboy of St Joseph the Worker Primary School on Friday. The Year 8 student could not
This new book argues that since 2009 and Fiji’s suspension from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), there has been a “paradigm shift” in the way that Pacific Island states
The Vodafone Fijian 7s team need to take it up a notch if they want to progress further at the Sydney Sevens after thrashing France 31-7 in their last pool
Ritendra Prasad better known as DJ Ritendra is making waves in the local music scene for a while now and has a huge following on social media. He has 336,