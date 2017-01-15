- We’re Keen To Meet Iranian Refugee: RajThe Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to [...]
- Kolinisau: We Defended WellVodafone Fijian 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau, saluted his teammates for their strong defence when they [...]
Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea yesterday after entering Fiji on a
The Vakabula Vanua Ministry, also known as the Healing the Land Ministry, told the Fiji Sun
Fiji’s National Switch will be approved in Parliament next week. This was confirmed by the Prime
In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson
Aman Ravindra-Singh, lawyer of Iranian refugee, has confirmed the deportation of his client, Loghman Sawari. “We
A Police officer charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was convicted and sentenced to 6 months imprisonment suspended for two years by the Lautoka High Court
Usaia Draunimasi is now more capable of operating his wedding business more successfully. Yesterday the wedding planner was one of the four who were given civil marriage celebrant certificates by
The Fijian Government has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian Presidency at COP 23 – the United Nations negotiations on
- Law Pupils Should Master Oratory Skills: Ali 0
- Police Officer Convicted And Sentenced 0
- Pleass Opens Sanitation Block for School 0
- APTC Welcomes New Students 0
- Lawyer recounts client’s ordeal 0
- 19-Year-Old Pleads Guilty To Drug Offences 0
- Fijian Government should review its immigration and border control laws 0
- Vice Principal Fronts Court For Allegedly Assaulting A Student 0
The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) has sought partnership of members of the public to curb the employers, who are not deducting FNPF contributions of their employees. The FNPF Member
- Intercontinental Fiji Welcomes 2017 USP Interns 0
- Gender Diversity On Boards of Listed Companies here 0
- Need To Increase Women In Leadership Roles Remain’ 0
- Consumer Price Index December 2016 0
- $7M Sitar Complex Takes Shape in Coral Coast 0
- More Than Just A Road 0
- Are Your Goals Working For You? 0
- Real Estate Sector here explained 0
Ten players who will be in contention for the Vodafone Fijian Bati side for this year’s Rugby League World Cup are playing in today’s Auckland Nines. Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj
Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the