    Man Who Helped Suspected Rape Victim Describes Her Holland Street Ordeal

    Kere veivuke, kere veivuke! (Help, help!) This was the cry for help that startled Sairusi Tora

    New Year Despair For Mum

    Salanieta Sigavou was looking forward to returning to her mother’s arms for the New Year’s celebrations.

    Holland St Not Safe: Taxi Driver

    Holland Street is not a safe street, whether at night or during the day, says taxi

    Horror Bua Crash Kills Mother And Son

    A 52-year-old woman and her disabled 31-year-old son yesterday died from a car accident near Vunivau

    A Time Of Celebration As We Herald In A New Year – 2017

    The following is Mr Bainimarama’s New Year’s Day address to the nation. My fellow Fijians, bula

    ‘Girl Should Be Able To Defend’

    Young girls should be able to defend themselves from harm, says Sikandar Khan, a taxi driver

        Rokosevua Tells Why She Reacted To Apprehend Assault Accused

    As far as bravery is concerned, women are equally capable. Earlier this week, Mereoni Rokosevua, from Bureitu in Nakelo, Tailevu, had helped catch a 54-year-old man who allegedly had assaulted

        Police Hunt Holland Street Rape Suspect

    A man is on the run for allegedly raping and assaulting a 23-year-old woman at Holland Street in Suva yesterday morning. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “There was a report

        3-Decade Officer Farewelled, Urges Self Discipline

    After serving more than three decades as a Fiji Police officer, Tavua native Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan looked back at his career and reckoned that self-discipline was vital

        $10,000 Boost For Cakaudrove Province

    Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation handed a cheque of $10,000 to the Cakaudrove provincial council for the Tokatoka Vacalea and Gaunavou youth clubs, Taveuni South primary and Taveuni South secondary schools.

        Time’s Up For Rob

      A new manager will be in charge of the Vodafone Fijian 7s team in the second leg of the World Sevens Series later this month. This was after current

        We Need To Work Hard: Tubuna

    “Sometimes we go hungry or just have snacks for lunch yet we managed to release our first album, we never lost hope,” said Isaroko Rupeni Tubuna from Tubulevu, in Vanua

    you said it
    "A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
    Shamima Ali
    Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

