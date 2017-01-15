Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

    Expect More Rain Says Met Office

    Expect ‘unsettled weather’ from today and early next week, the Fiji Meteorological Services has advised. Director,

    Our Borders Secure: Karan

    Fiji’s border security system is secure, assures Yogesh Karan. The Permanent Secretary for the Office of

    A-G: UNHRC Advises Sawari Not a Refugee

    Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea yesterday after entering Fiji on a

    ‘Skulls Were Found Under Monument’

    The Vakabula Vanua Ministry, also known as the Healing the Land Ministry, told the Fiji Sun

    Parliament to Approve National Switch

    Fiji’s National Switch will be approved in Parliament next week. This was confirmed by the Prime

    President announces constitution offices commission members

    In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson

        Firm Faces $2.8M Tax Bill

    The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) has issued a company a preliminary assessment of $2.8 million which includes a 300 per cent penalty of $2.1m The company is one

        Iranian Refugee, Sawari Deported Back To PNG

    Aman Ravindra-Singh, lawyer of Iranian refugee,  has confirmed the deportation of his client, Loghman Sawari. “We were stopped on our way to Suva this morning.” At the Nadi Airport, Mr

        Guardians proud of head prefect achievements

    It was an exciting moment for Kavekini Rasaqa when he was inducted as the headboy of St Joseph the Worker Primary School on Friday. The Year 8 student could not

        Review Of The New Pacific Diplomacy

      This new book argues that since 2009 and Fiji’s suspension from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), there has been a “paradigm shift” in the way that Pacific Island states

        Step Up Boys: Baber

    The Vodafone Fijian 7s team need to take it up a notch if they want to progress further at the Sydney Sevens after thrashing France 31-7 in their last pool

        DJ Ritendra Gets more followers

    Ritendra Prasad better known as DJ Ritendra is making waves in the local music scene for a while now and has a huge following on social media. He has 336,

    you said it
    "My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
    Gareth Baber
    Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

    This may take a second or two.