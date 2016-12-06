- We’re Keen To Meet Iranian Refugee: RajThe Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to [...]
The Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to meet
Malakai Kauwale and Viliame Tui courageously hung on to their passion for Indian classical dancing despite
Further talks will be conducted this week regarding a row over the development of the old
A 42-year-old mother in Wainibokasi was in shock yesterday after her two-bedroom house was destroyed by
A supermarket proprietor wants to restart his business after his supermarket burned down in Korovou Town
Persistent work by investigators in the Southern Division has led to the successful arrest of two men alleged to be involved in two separate aggravated robbery cases. A 31 year
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that since the arrival of the Chinese-Fijian, their contribution has played an integral part in our status as ‘leaders in the Pacific’. Mr Bainimarama was
The Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam Fiji has set aside $10.2 million for major projects they have identified for the year. In an interview with the organisation’s National President
- Club Starts Housing Project 0
- Organisers Appeal To Firms For Support 0
- Training Available For School Dropouts: Official 0
- Officials Monitor New Detour 0
- Youths Occupy Special Place In The Nation 0
- Couple Thankful Family Safe After Home Fire 0
- Restaurant Closed After Fire 0
- FNU Campuses Stage Fun Events 0
Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa is looking to celebrate its 50th anniversary in style this year on Yanuca Island. The international five star resort at its golden jubilee in October,
- Minister Koya Applauds Chinese Community For Contribution To Fiji 0
- Cane Farmers Concerned About Stray Animals 0
- 253 Tourists Arrive From Taipei 0
- Promotions Three Win Trip to Australia with Pacific Energy 0
- Soldiers Form Global Taxi and Tours Transportation Co-operative 0
- Lal Plans To Expand His Tiling And Building Services Company 0
- How To Receive Feedback 0
- Too Many With Too little, Says FNPF 0
Vodafone Fijian 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau, saluted his teammates for their strong defence when they beat New Zealand 26-10 in the Cup quarterfinals of the Wellington 7s yesterday. “New Zealand
- Sadhai DCA Win Fiji Sun Masters 0
- French Top 14- Day Of Yellow Cards 0
- Fiji Fights Gallantly Despite Losing To South Africa 0
- Super Sub Veitokani Shines, Fiji In Final 0
- Fiji Through To The Semis 0
- Lautoka All Stars Top Bet for Fiji Sun Masters 0
- Futsal Carnival Secures 3-Year Sponsorship 0
- Qasevakatini Goal Tests Defending Champs 0
Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the