Kere veivuke, kere veivuke! (Help, help!) This was the cry for help that startled Sairusi Tora
Salanieta Sigavou was looking forward to returning to her mother’s arms for the New Year’s celebrations.
Holland Street is not a safe street, whether at night or during the day, says taxi
A 52-year-old woman and her disabled 31-year-old son yesterday died from a car accident near Vunivau
The following is Mr Bainimarama’s New Year’s Day address to the nation. My fellow Fijians, bula
Young girls should be able to defend themselves from harm, says Sikandar Khan, a taxi driver
As far as bravery is concerned, women are equally capable. Earlier this week, Mereoni Rokosevua, from Bureitu in Nakelo, Tailevu, had helped catch a 54-year-old man who allegedly had assaulted
A man is on the run for allegedly raping and assaulting a 23-year-old woman at Holland Street in Suva yesterday morning. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “There was a report
After serving more than three decades as a Fiji Police officer, Tavua native Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan looked back at his career and reckoned that self-discipline was vital
A new manager will be in charge of the Vodafone Fijian 7s team in the second leg of the World Sevens Series later this month. This was after current
“Sometimes we go hungry or just have snacks for lunch yet we managed to release our first album, we never lost hope,” said Isaroko Rupeni Tubuna from Tubulevu, in Vanua