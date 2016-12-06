- We’re Keen To Meet Iranian Refugee: RajThe Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to [...]
- Kolinisau: We Defended WellVodafone Fijian 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau, saluted his teammates for their strong defence when they [...]
The Iranian refugee who was expected to present himself to the Department of Immigration yesterday did
Climate change advocate James Cameron says it seems right and proper for Fiji to take up
Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca who were convicted for unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs have been
Police are revisiting murder files, which are part of outstanding cases, in the hope there will
The Department of Immigration will wait for the Iranian refugee to present himself to them. Director
Police have confirmed that toy pistols, originally thought to be real guns, were found in a house that caught fire in Manoca, Nausori, recently. Fire officers who went to the
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will today show our climate change adaptation efforts to world officials. He will take James Cameron, London-based lawyer and climate change expert, Patricia Espinosa, the executive
Father, confirms that son in operation theatre; in serious condition The father of a 15-year-old boy who was involved in a fatal car crash in Manukau City, South Auckland,
- Kaudamu junction reopening deferred 0
- University Increases Marketing Coverage 0
- Wainiqolo Wins Annual Prize 0
- Women Empowerment Part Of Goal: Vuniwaqa 0
- Visa Lottery Still Open For Fijians: Cefkin 0
- Woman Sought For Alleged Scam 0
- Tobuniqio Villagers Happy With Tanks 0
- Police Officer Commended For Bravery 0
The owners of Fiji Television Limited, Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) are still positive despite the company’s $469,000 loss recorded in the last six months. This was the comment made
- Australian Govt confident on PACER Plus Negotiations 0
- ATH Signs Deed of Sale and Purchase of Telecom Vanuatu Limited 0
- Subcontractors benefit from charter flights 0
- Ferry services resume from Ellington wharf 0
- Vessel Offloads Oil 0
- Levuka Passage Has Two Navigational Bouys 0
- Fiji Police Investigate Falsified Documents 0
- USS Michael Murphy Visits Fiji 0
The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed that Telecom Fiji Warriors Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula has been selected to attend the Australian Rugby Union’s Level 3 Coaches Course at the ARU
Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the