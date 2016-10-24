Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

    Arrests Made In Nadi, To Appear In Court Today

    Several arrests have been made over the weekend by the Western Division Task Force team as

    What Is The Rotuma Lands Bill 2015?

    The Rotuma Lands Bill 2015 is aimed to assist Rotumans manage their natural resources, says Viam

    Envoy Touched By Fijian Warmth

    The Ethiopian envoy visiting the country was yesterday overwhelmed by the warmth he received while touring

    Suspected Fish Poisoning Story Will Always Be Remembered

    It will be the story of a life time, said 57-year-old, Miriama Ledua. The retired village

    Akbar Looking Into Nurses Jingle Video

    There has been an outrage on social media about a video showing nurses singing ‘Jingle bells,

    Three More Questioned Over Bullets Find

    Three more men have been taken into custody in connection with the discovery of live M16

    Assault Accused Refused Bail

    A Waituri man who appeared before a special Nausori Magistrate’s Court sitting on Saturday charged with assaulting his wife was refused bail. Magistrate Vandhana Lal in response to the bail

    Taxi Driver Commended For Assisting Police

    The action of a taxi driver has been commended by the hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force in assisting with the arrest of two men involved in an alleged aggravated

    Washington Tin Band – More Than Just Music

    If the tale behind the Christmas carol ‘Little Drummer Boy’ has sentimental meaning for you, then you will understand the plan by 24 unemployed percussionists to entertain those living in

    South Seas Cruises Treat Chinese Partners

    South Sea Cruises hosted their Chinese industry partners to a movie at Life Cinema in Nadi yesterday. This included the Chinese staff from E and local agents around Nadi. South

    Main Award Nominees Announced For Fiji Rugby Awards Night

    Fiji Rugby Union has announced the nominees for the Fiji Rugby Awards night slated to happen on Saturday, January 14th 2017. The Main Awards categories have three nominees which were

    We Need To Work Hard: Tubuna

    “Sometimes we go hungry or just have snacks for lunch yet we managed to release our first album, we never lost hope,” said Isaroko Rupeni Tubuna from Tubulevu, in Vanua

    you said it
    "A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
    Shamima Ali
    Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

