Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

 Current News
  

    We’re Keen To Meet Iranian Refugee: Raj

    The Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, says he is keen to meet

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Kauwale, Tui Wow Crowd

    Malakai Kauwale and Viliame Tui courageously hung on to their passion for Indian classical dancing despite

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Villagers, Bhindi Brothers To Talk With Lawyers

    Further talks will be conducted this week regarding a row over the development of the old

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Mum In Shock After Home Destroyed

    A 42-year-old mother in Wainibokasi was in shock yesterday after her two-bedroom house was destroyed by

    0 comment Read Full Article

    God Put Out The Fire, Teacher Says

    A 50-year-old teacher believes an act of God prevented a fire from spreading to the rest

    0 comment Read Full Article

    Supermarket Owner Wants To Restart

    A supermarket proprietor wants to restart his business after his supermarket burned down in Korovou Town

    0 comment Read Full Article
        Two Men Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Separate Aggravated Robbery Cases

    Two Men Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Separate Aggravated Robbery Cases

    Persistent work by investigators in the Southern Division has led to the successful arrest of two men alleged to be involved in two separate aggravated robbery cases. A 31 year

    0 comment Read Full Article
        PM Lauds Contribution By The Chinese-Fijians

    PM Lauds Contribution By The Chinese-Fijians

    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that since the arrival of the Chinese-Fijian, their contribution has played an integral part in our status as ‘leaders in the Pacific’. Mr Bainimarama was

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Nation
    View More Articles
        $10.2M Set Aside For Major Projects: Naicker

    $10.2M Set Aside For Major Projects: Naicker

      The Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam Fiji has set aside $10.2 million for major projects they have identified for the year. In an interview with the organisation’s National President

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Sunbiz
    View More Articles
        Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

    Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

    Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa is looking to celebrate its 50th anniversary in style this year on Yanuca Island. The international five star resort at its golden jubilee in October,

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Sports
    View More Articles
        Kolinisau: We Defended Well

    Kolinisau: We Defended Well

    Vodafone Fijian 7s captain, Osea Kolinisau, saluted his teammates for their strong defence when they beat New Zealand 26-10 in the Cup quarterfinals of the Wellington 7s yesterday. “New Zealand

    0 comment Read Full Article
    Entertainment
    View More Articles
        Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the

    0 comment Read Full Article
    🎬Latest Videos
    View All Videos
    🎬 Driver Escapes Injuries In Early Morning Plunge

    Driver Escapes Injuries In Early Morning Plunge

    🎬 Christmas Celebration

    Christmas Celebration

    🎬 Official Opening Of FIBA U18 Oceania Championships 2016

    Official Opening Of FIBA U18 Oceania Championships 2016

    🎬 Text Launch

    Text Launch

    🎬 Launch of FNU 2017 Enrolment Drive

    Launch of FNU 2017 Enrolment Drive

    you said it
    "My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
    Gareth Baber
    Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

    Most Popular Articles

    January 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Dec    
     1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031  

    Latest Photo Gallery

    Like Us On Facebook

    Fijisun Online @Instagram

    Fiji sun
    Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
    © 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
    Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.