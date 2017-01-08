- Nadi Street Vendors To Relocate Soon Plans are underway to relocate street vendors of Nadi Town near the town’s municipal market [...]
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says every community in Fiji is important. He made the statement when
The friendship between China and Fiji is deeply rooted in the hearts of our people, says
There were three fire incidents recorded in Suva yesterday that has left families without a home,
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Kavala Primary School students yesterday that they deserved the best. He
Queen Victoria School will be open for enrolment today and tomorrow. Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will
A 47-year-old police officer who allegedly raped a teenage girl in an old gym in Nasese
Ten people became ill at Lovu Village on Gau Island after they ate dabea (Giant Moray Eel) in the latest case of suspected fish poisoning. Nine were treated at the
The leaders of SODELPA, Fiji Labour Party and the United Fiji Freedom Party met in Suva yesterday to continue their discussions on forging a coalition of opposition political parties to
People of Kadavu are excited that soon their “green gold” will bring them millions of dollars. Hectares and hectares of pine trees are ready for harvest. Provincial administrator, Peni
- System To Be Set Up To Monitor Roko Tui 0
- The Man Whose Videography Went Viral From Bau Island 0
- Bua Allocates $60,000 To Help Tertiary Students 0
- Parmod Chand Ready for New Role 0
- Lautoka USP Campus Ready For Students 0
- Lone Survivor Of 1995 Cikobia Boat Tragedy Shares Her Story 0
- Nadi Street Vendors To Relocate Soon 0
- 53 Ra Youths Receive Boat Master Licence 0
Two shipments of sugar to overseas markets are likely to be done before the start of crushing for the new season. The Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Bulk Sales Manager Savenaca Tabualevu
- European Union Assistance For Sugar Sector 0
- Fiji Sugar Corporation Appoints New Board 0
- Minister Applauds WAF For First National Water Forum 0
- FSC Chief Operating Officer Not New To Sugar Industry 0
- FSC Appoints Clark New CEO 0
- Alleged Rape Of Labasa Inmate Still Under Police Investigation 0
- Geoffrey Smith Resigns From Chief Executive At Fiji TV 0
- MSAF Approves New Passenger Capacity For Lomaiviti Princess IV 0
The three Brazilian players are fitting in well with the Rewa team as they gear up for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League in Tahiti in March. Centre back
Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the