Fiji Sun

    Suicide And Attempted Suicide Becoming A Concern

    Reports of suicide and attempted suicide cases are once again becoming a concern and we are

    Reversing Truck Allegedly Kills Electrician

    A self-employed Nadi electrician was killed on Friday night from an alleged reversing truck at the

    Couple Start $3.5M Mall Construction

    A couple has placed their faith in the future development of a budding suburb in Lautoka

    Kingmaker Calls For Unity Before Tui Labasa Installation

    The traditional appointment of the next Tui Labasa has been put on hold until all reconciliation

    PM Keeps To Pine Plan

    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s Government remains committed in the development of the nation as far as

    Police Seize ‘Rice Whiskey’ In Labasa Market Raid

    There were mixed feelings expressed following a raid yesterday at the Labasa Market by Police officers.

        FRA Working On New Design For Bus Shelters

    FRA Working On New Design For Bus Shelters

    The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is currently working on designing a new bus stop shelter for residents in Tamavua, Suva. The authority’s chief executive officer, John Hutchinson, yesterday made the

        Missing: Asenaca Lorna Dibau

    Missing: Asenaca Lorna Dibau

    We request information regarding the whereabouts of 17 year old Asenaca Lorna Dibau who went missing from her home in Raiwaqa on the 17th of this month. Asenaca left home

        Harvey Keen For Unforgettable Experience

    Harvey Keen For Unforgettable Experience

    University of the South Pacific volunteer teacher Shipeng Cui, or Harvey, as known as to his friends, is looking forward to the Chinese New Year celebrations this week. “I am

        Tourism Building, Says Happy Stoeckel

    Tourism Building, Says Happy Stoeckel

    We have got a lot of ambitious plans that we’ll be executing this year and a lot of new products and resorts as well. These were the comments made by

        Salanoa Promises To Return

    Salanoa Promises To Return

    The newcomer in the Samoan Under-21 netball team Tahnyshavaughn Salanoa was happy with her performance during the Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series. Delighted to be part of the Samoan

        Tua's Passion For The Music Industry

    Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the

    Fiji sun
