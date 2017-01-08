Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

    Every Community Important, Bainimarama Tells People

    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says every community in Fiji is important. He made the statement when

    China-Fiji Co-operation Highlighted At Celebrations

    The friendship between China and Fiji is deeply rooted in the hearts of our people, says

    Suva Families Survive 3 Separate Fires

    There were three fire incidents recorded in Suva yesterday that has left families without a home,

    You Deserve The Best: PM To Students

    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Kavala Primary School students yesterday that they deserved the best. He

    QVS Enrolment Today, Tomorrow

    Queen Victoria School will be open for enrolment today and tomorrow. Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will

    Ex-Policeman Denies Rape Allegation

    A 47-year-old police officer who allegedly raped a teenage girl in an old gym in Nasese

    10 Hit by New Case of Fish Poisoning

    Ten people became ill at Lovu Village on Gau Island after they ate dabea (Giant Moray Eel) in the latest case of suspected fish poisoning. Nine were treated at the

    Leaders in coalition talks

    The leaders of SODELPA, Fiji Labour Party and the United Fiji Freedom Party met in Suva yesterday to continue their discussions on forging a coalition of opposition political parties to

    Kadavu’s ‘Green Gold’ Ready For Harvest

      People of Kadavu are excited that soon their “green gold” will bring them millions of dollars. Hectares and hectares of pine trees are ready for harvest. Provincial administrator, Peni

    Two Shipments Of Sugar To Overseas Markets To Go

    Two shipments of sugar to overseas markets are likely to be done before the start of crushing for the new season. The Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Bulk Sales Manager Savenaca Tabualevu

    Brazilians Helping Rewa For Champions League

    The three Brazilian players are fitting in well with the Rewa team as they gear up for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League in Tahiti in March. Centre back

    Tua’s Passion For The Music Industry

    Isireli Mainavukea, better known by his stage name Tua, has made a name for himself in the local music scene. Originally from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, the 24-year-old always had the

