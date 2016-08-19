It was indeed unfortunate for Leslie Copeland (pictured) after he failed to book his spot in the top 12 men’s javelin list to qualify for yesterday’s final of the Rio Olympic Games.

Copeland was ranked at 32 with a throw of 76.04m. Keshon Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago was placed in first place after throwing 88.68m followed by Johannes Vetter of Germany who threw 85.96m and Julian Webber also from Germany in third place with a throw of 84.46m.

NIKE TALKS

However, Copeland could be training in Chula Vista, San Diego in California from February next year. The cost of his training will be covered by Nike as discussions are currently underway with them.

This was confirmed by Athletics Fiji manager Joe Rodan Junior.

“We are having talks with Nike so Leslie will go to California in February next year and train right up to May,” Rodan said before Copeland took part yesterday.

“Leslie has been told as well that if he throws 83 metres in his event Nike will contract him. If that happens than he will position himself really well for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.”

SEAVULA’S PERFORMANCE

Athletics Fiji was also impressed with Sisilia Seavula’s performance in the 100m heat.

“We are happy with her performance considering the athlete almost ran at midnight, Sisi did very well she surpassed our expectation. It´s normally, in history we haven´t had Fijian female athletes making past the prelims or coming out of the prelims.

“This is an achievement itself. Lots of the athletes did not run the times they had wanted. Good experience for Sisi and she was a little bit of shell shocked,” Rodan said.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua.

