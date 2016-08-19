7s winger Savenaca Rawaca with fans at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens winger, Savenaca Rawaca arrived at Nadi International Airport yesterday morning.

Speaking to SUNsports, Rawaca said it was a good feeling to return home after an exciting time at the Rio Olympic Games.

Rawaca was met by his fiancée Vika and family members. He declined to make any further comment soon after meeting them.

Accompanying Rawaca was strength and conditioning coach Naca Cawanibuka who said they are trying to absorb the moment as they have won the country’s first ever Olympic Games gold medal.

“Then from there we want to see what tomorrow brings,” he said.

“In terms of the big calls that will be made after the Olympic celebration, we as a team will want to sit with management and charter our way forward.” Cawanibuka said to be honest it really feels like another World Sevens Series tournament has been completed.

“I’m sure when the boys reach home then they will realise the impact of the victory has had on the nation. At the moment they are just relaxing and chilling at the games village and it hasn’t really sunk in.”

Cawanibuka said all the hard work the team had done was on the ninth week and obviously the Rio competition was in the tenth week.

“So really the 20 minutes on the ground was really what they were harvesting. All the hard work was what they sowed and that was all translated in that 20-minute final. The boys were mentally switched on and I believe this was a classic example of what Fijian players can do when they prepare well as everything turns out to be as it was expected.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj