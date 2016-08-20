Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Cracknell Shares His Experience

TEAM FIJI RUGBY SEVENS CREW: (From Left) Naca Cawanibuka (menâ€™s conditioning coach), Chris Cracknell (menâ€™s skills coach and womenâ€™s head coach), Ben Ryan (menâ€™s head coach), Osea Kolinisau (menâ€™s captain) and Matt Dooley (womenâ€™s conditioning coach) at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Maidenhead Advertiser.
August 20
11:24 2016
Team Fiji menâ€™s rugby sevens skills coach and womenâ€™s head coach Chris Cracknell spoke to GRAEME COPAS of Maidenhead Advertiser about his work with the Rio 2016 gold medal winning rugby sevens team.

 

Q: The Fiji menâ€™s team won gold, what does that mean to you, the players and the country?

Cracknell: Itâ€™s everything to the country, giving the people hope and inspiration. For the boys it will change their lives. As for me, Iâ€™m glad that I played my part and that we got everything right to get the boys and the country what they deservedâ€“ a gold.

 

Q: What makes Fiji so great at sevens?

Cracknell: Itâ€™s the national sport there, itâ€™s played every day and what every young kid aspires to do. My drive home from Suva to Pacific Harbour will take me past 40-50 games of touch rugby, on sand banks, roads, fields or wherever they can play. All shapes, sizes and ages using whatever they have for a ball. Coupled with an amazing resilience and phenomenal genetics, it really is a breeding ground for attacking rugby.

 

Q: What reception are you expecting back in Fiji?

Cracknell: We land on the (August) 21st and the Prime Minister has ordered a public holiday. So far we have two public engagements, but Iâ€™m sure, for the boys, it will go on for quite some time!

 

Q: How has Rio 2016 been as an experience?

Cracknell: Amazing, I was lucky to go to a Commonwealth Game and this has been like that only with bigger stars and so much more going on, itâ€™s been an incredible few weeks and mostly itâ€™s so great to see how rugby was welcomed and the show that rugby put on and the way everyone has reacted to it is going to change the sport dramatically!

 

Q: I see you watched Usain Bolt in actionâ€“ could he make a good sevens player?

Cracknell: It would be amazing to see him try. I firmly believe post this Olympics we will see sports transitions and netball, volleyball, 400m and 800m athletes being a prime target for rugby sevens.

 

Q: Whatâ€™s next for you?

Cracknell: Iâ€™m unsure yet, Iâ€™m heading back to the UK to assess my options. I personally want to take the next step and be a head of a programme.

I will undoubtedly pop down to Braywick to watch Maidenhead RFC and possibly my old school Shiplake College, to say thank you to those that have helped me get to where I am.

But most importantly Iâ€™m looking forward to seeing my family (who live in Maidenhead) and girlfriend who Iâ€™ve not yet had chance to celebrate with.

 

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj

 

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

