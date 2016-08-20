Team Fiji officials at the dinner. Photo: Anasilini Ratuva.

Team Fiji contingent to the Rio Olympic Games ended their time in Brazil with a dinner at Rio Brassa Restaurant on Thursday night. The dinner was hosted by Team Fiji officials and Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) to acknowledge athletes and officials for their participation at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The Team Fiji contingent began the journey home yesterday with the country’s first-ever gold medal won by the men’s rugby sevens team. The Ben Ryan-coached side dumped Great Britain 43-7 in the final at the Deodoro Stadium.

CHALLENGES

Wong acknowledged team officials and managers for their contribution.

“We have had challenges but with the support of my headquarters staff, with the support of my team leaders and section managers we were able to embrace these challenges.

“There are a lot of things we’ve learnt and that we are going to take from here, when we go back home we will be writing that in our report and how we can make this better.

“This was the largest team- it came with its challenges but as I said I’m glad that my support team were people that were able to adapt to the challenges on a daily basis. When you working at this level, you have to have people who can multi-task and people who can think of 10 boxes at one time and my management team were able to do that,” Wong said.

