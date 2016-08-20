Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

WONG HAILS RYAN

Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens head coach Ben Ryan in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Bruce Southwick/ZoomFiji.
August 20
11:51 2016
The no-nonsense approach of Olympic gold medal winning men’s rugby sevens coach, Ben Ryan in upholding professionalism has now benefited the Team Fiji contingent.

This was highlighted by Team Fiji chef de mission Cathy Wong during the contingent’s final dinner at the Rio Brassa Restaurant in Rio de Janeiro.

“Rugby has taught us the importance of being professional and other federations have learned to adopt such attitude in the sporting environment,” Wong said.

“Rugby is a professional sport in Fiji. The others are still amateurs, so what rugby has introduced to Team Fiji is professional attitude and that’s a big learning curve for our team leaders to take back home.

“The various national federations will take home what they have learnt. That is how to prepare for bigger and better tournaments.”

NEGOTIATIONS

As of yesterday, negotiations are still ongoing between Government, Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Rugby Union and corporate sponsors in the putting together a package that will be offered to Ryan. The Englishman’s current contract expires on September 3.

It is understood that talks are also centred on Ryan to head a proposed set-up of a Fijian elite sporting institute, which is similar to the Australian Institute of Sports.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

