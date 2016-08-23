Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

God Helped My Son, Says Mum

From left: Risiva Bale, Aerina Rounds, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Mum Kelera Waqa and his older sister Soko Vuli. Photo: PAULINI RATULAILAI.
August 23
14:40 2016
Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens forward Masivesi Dakuwaqa’s mum Kelera Vuetibau said it was through divine intervention that she was able to survive challenges that came her way while raising her son.

Kelera told SUNsports yesterday that she always talked to her son as she wanted to raise him up the right way.

“This has paid off with his achievement at the Rio Olympics, she said.

“I’m glad and excited about what he has achieved. Words cannot express just how proud I am of him. What he has achieved brings relief to me as years of teaching and encouraging him has all paid off. I always taught Masi to memorise a bible verse and to be humble.”

Kelera indicated that she had reminded him soon after the Olympic gold medal win that this was not of his doing but God has helped him every step of the way.

“I watched every game he played and to be here today celebrating this achievement is something I only dreamed of. We are happy to have him back and we are planning a big celebration party for him.”

 Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

 

