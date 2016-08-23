Fiji 7's captain Osea Kolinisau delivering his speech yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens captain, Osea Kolinisau expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for his support at the Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

Speaking during the celebration at the ANZ Stadium, Suva yesterday, Kolinisau said Bainimarama’s presence in Rio de Janeiro had helped them in their campaign.

“To the Honourable Prime Minister and the government of the day, thank you for rendering us your support,” he said.

“Sir, seeing you on the stands in Rio gave us a great morale boost and it was divinely scripted that your Government would be ruling Fiji when Fiji won its first gold medal in the Olympics. Sir, I want to say God bless you and your Government and the people of Fiji.”

Kolinisau did not leave anyone out as he thanked those who contributed immensely to the team which helped them go to the Olympics.

“I stand on behalf of my brothers and I want to say our gratitude for your tremendous support that helped us go to Rio and bring back your gold.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank and express our joy to God Almighty, for being our source of strength and the author of our victory. May the glory, honour and majesty to Him forever and ever.”

Kolinisau also indicated their gratitude to the:

Business sector

Road to Gold committee

Non Government Organisations (NGOs) 

South Bay Davui and

Every individual

“To the CEO John O’Connor, board members and staff of Fiji Rugby Union thank you very much for all that you have done for us. To the religious organisations, for all those that fasted and prayed for the team, thank you for your invaluable support.

“To the rest of the 24 players that started this journey with us, you made us be the best that we are the six weeks that we spent at the Uprising.

“This win is also for you.

“Finally to our beloved coach, Benjamin Christian Ryan and to his management staff, thank you for very much for the sleepless nights and the hard work in making us be the best that we can be. We will always be indebted to you.”

