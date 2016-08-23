Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Natalie Finds It Hard To Leave Fiji

Natalie Ryan (second from left) at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday. Photo: Paulini Ratulailai
August 23
13:53 2016
It was a homecoming fit for a king as the Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens team’s Olympic gold medal celebration at the ANZ Stadium yesterday was the cherry on top of the cake.

These were words of Fiji men’s rugby sevens head coach, Ben Ryan’s wife Natalie who joined the 30,000 fans at the ANZ Stadium, Suva yesterday.

Natalie could not express how proud she was for Ben and the boys as she said the heartwarming celebration has made it difficult for them to leave when they return to London after her husband’s contract expires on September 3.

“I’m speechless, it is so phenomenal what Ben and the boys achieved in Rio,” Natalie said.

“I think it is so fantastic for Fiji and the players themselves. I never went to the Olympics because I wanted Ben to focus on himself and the boys. This is my second home and I am happy I got to watch it here.

“Before he left I wished him good luck and to make Fiji proud, even if they won or they lost I think the team would have given everything and played their hardest so it is just even better that they managed to come away with a gold.

“I have experienced nothing like this and as Ben said this will only happen in Fiji, the crowd and fans are phenomenal.

“It is amazing to see how rugby truly brings a whole nation together and only in Fiji can you fill a stadium, everyone is hyped up and waving flags so proudly singing the national anthem, it is really heartwarming and it makes it even harder to leave this place,” she added.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

 

