Diana Proud To Be A Fijian

A jubilant Diana Gucake with her flag at the ANZ Stadium, Suva. Photo: Stella Moresio
August 24
15:31 2016
There’s no place I’d rather be in then to be here in Fiji right now.

These were the words of Diana Gucake who came all the way from Vancouver, Canada.

SUNsports caught up with this proud Fijian who was part of the crowd during the victory celebrations at the ANZ Stadium, Suva.

Gucake who was the events co-ordinator during the Fiji Day celebrations in Vancouver applauded the performance of our men’s rugby sevens heroes.

“I thought the boys performance was sterling and they were truly the best in the world. I’m very excited to be here today and witness this historic event.

“I’m overwhelmed and I’m just so glad to be here.

“I came in about three weeks ago and I was able to watch the games here in Fiji, I must say all my friends back at home are so jealous and wished that they had come with me. I’m so proud to be a Fijian today,”  she added.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedbck: stella.moresio@fijisun.com.fj

 

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

