It’s Confirmed! North To Host 7s Heroes
The third celebration for our Olympic gold medal winning men’s rugby sevens team is confirmed for Vanua Levu.
Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said yesterday he had received information that there would be a celebration in Labasa.
“This would be a national celebration and the programme will be made by the national committee that organised the celebration in Nadi and Suva,” Vocea said.
“We are still working together trying to organise for this big celebration and will be able to reveal the proper details of the programme soon.”
Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens halfback Seremaia Tuwai and winger Savenaca Rawaca hail from Vanua Levu while captain Osea Kolinisau’s mum is from the province of Macuata.
BUSINESS SECTOR ENDORSES MOVE
Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Satish Kumar said the business committee would be happy to have Team Fiji men’s rugby sevens team in town.
“I am not aware about the programme but I did hear that the team would be coming to the North,” Kumar said.
“We are all proud to be Fijians and proud to have such a dedicated team for bringing glory to Fiji and letting the world know us through their achievement.”
Edited by Leone Cabenatabua
