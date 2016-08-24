Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Learn From Our Olympic Conquerors: Seruiratu

Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu (fifth from the left) with the committee members of the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North at Subrail Park in Labasa cutting the cake to celebrate Fiji 7s team Rio victory on Monday night. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
August 24
14:55 2016
There are lots of lessons to be learnt from the achievement of our Olympic gold medal winning men’s rugby sevens team.

That was the message from the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu during the Pacific Night of the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North.

He told the big crowd gathered at Subrail Park, Labasa on Monday night that he hopes that the Ben Ryan-coached team could come to Vanua Levu and share their encouraging stories.

“I am very happy to be part of the cake cutting celebration with the festival committee tonight,” Mr Seruiratu said.

“As we join in the celebration, I hope the message of victory will mould us to become better citizens of Vanua Levu. There are lots of lessons we can learn from the achievement of our players and coach Ben Ryan. I hope they can come to Vanua Levu and share their stories to encourage the Northerners.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: shratika.naidu@fijisun.com.fj

 

FijiFiji SunRio Olympics 2016
you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

