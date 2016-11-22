Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Fiji Year 6 Examination Provisional Results Released

Fiji Year 6 Examination Provisional Results Released
November 22
13:12 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts confirmed that the External

Examination Provisional results for Year 6 will be released to schools today afternoon

and will be available to the students and parents from 8 am tomorrow, Wednesday,

23rd November, 2016. “The 17,024 students who sat for the Exam can get the

results online and from their respective schools and District Offices,” said Dr. Reddy.

The students and parents can obtain the results from:

(i) Their respective schools;

(ii) District Education Offices; and

(iii) Online through the Government website : http://www.examresults.gov.fj

For students to access their results online, the security questions should be correctly

filled in and should match the details that exist in FEMIS. It includes:

 School Year

 Student ID/Index Number

 First Name

 Surname

 Parent’s Name

 Date of Birth

“In 2015, we re-introduced Year 6 Exams which allows students to put to test their

learning and academic development for the last six years at Primary school. I am

sure all students and their parents and guardians are excited to see their results.

This will give all children an opportunity to know where they stand and what their

strengths and weaknesses in the various subjects are. As such, in Year 7, they will

together with their teachers work on the weak areas to attain improvements,” stated

Dr. Reddy.

Tags
FijiFiji SunMininstry of EducationSuva
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

November 2016
M T W T F S S
« Oct   Dec »
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.