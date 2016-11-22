Fiji Year 6 Examination Provisional Results Released
The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts confirmed that the External
Examination Provisional results for Year 6 will be released to schools today afternoon
and will be available to the students and parents from 8 am tomorrow, Wednesday,
23rd November, 2016. “The 17,024 students who sat for the Exam can get the
results online and from their respective schools and District Offices,” said Dr. Reddy.
The students and parents can obtain the results from:
(i) Their respective schools;
(ii) District Education Offices; and
(iii) Online through the Government website : http://www.examresults.gov.fj
For students to access their results online, the security questions should be correctly
filled in and should match the details that exist in FEMIS. It includes:
School Year
Student ID/Index Number
First Name
Surname
Parent’s Name
Date of Birth
“In 2015, we re-introduced Year 6 Exams which allows students to put to test their
learning and academic development for the last six years at Primary school. I am
sure all students and their parents and guardians are excited to see their results.
This will give all children an opportunity to know where they stand and what their
strengths and weaknesses in the various subjects are. As such, in Year 7, they will
together with their teachers work on the weak areas to attain improvements,” stated
Dr. Reddy.