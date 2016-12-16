Editorial

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama recognises that the “general standard of health in Fiji is still far from satisfactory.”

He says this to highlight the important role of community health workers.

Yesterday, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the revitalisation of the community health worker programme with other stakeholders that included Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

This agreement is between the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. It is aimed at strengthening the programme which began in 1978.

It is a partnership with the Australian government through its Fiji Health Sector Support Programme.

The MOU comes at a time when the health of Fijians is getting hit big time by non-communicable diseases (NCDs). It underscores a sense of urgency in dealing with NCDs and prevention.

In the frontline of this battle are volunteer health workers in settlements and villages.

Village nurses and health workers form a vital group in treating, educating and comforting those that are afflicted with NCDs.

Since its inception the programme has limped along. Village nurses felt they received little support from the community and it had affected their services.

Mr Bainimarama says the programme, under the MOU, is designed to improve the effectiveness of our community health workers and their efforts to raise health standards at the grass roots – in the hundreds of individual communities scattered throughout Fiji.

Village nurses form a vital link between the ordinary people and the services offered by the ministry.

It is important that they feel the work they do is supported and appreciated. They are motivated by compassion and love of the people.

Hopefully, under the rejuvenated programme, they are regularly visited and trained. In places where they may be required to travel by land or sea, they will need help. An allowance to help them will lift their morale.

Much of their work should be on advising the people on how to live healthy to avoid NCDs. It’s the preventative approach to raising the health standards. Community and village leaders should support them carry out their service. This was the major concern highlighted in a survey of community health workers.

Today, we salute those volunteer health workers who have soldiered on in championing the health of their people.

Get real with the weather

As predicted, the weather is bringing in more rain and wind. As a result water level in rivers and streams have risen causing flooding in some parts of Fiji.

Despite the adverse weather conditions and warnings in parts of Fiji some people are still ignoring the warning and going out to sea, rivers and streams.

One 23-year-old man drowned on Tuesday after trying to cross the estuary of the Rewa River.

How many more tragedies of this type do we need to wait for before we seriously take the warning by the authorities.

The last thing we want is the loss of a loved one only days away from Christmas.

Nemani Delaibatiki

