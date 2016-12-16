Took Me 14 Months To Get Players Contracted: Ryan
Ben Ryan said it took him 14 months during his three-year tenure as the Vodafone Fijian 7s coach to contract the players.
Ryan commented through his twitter account yesterday responding to the comments made by the players to the Fiji Sun after arriving from the first leg of the World Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town.
National reps Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Kitione Taliga and Samisoni Viriviri said they will let the Fiji Rugby Union to sort out their contracts.
But Ryan is calling on the FRU to sort out the contracts as soon as possible.
“It took me over 14 months to get boys contracted.
“Let’s hope the team get contracted quickly and at a good pay scale equal to their worth,” Ryan stated.
In an earlier statement released by the FRU states they have been having discussions with the sponsors and the Fijian National Sports Commission.
“FRU has been having on-going discussions with the FNSC and our sponsors in relation to the contracting of our 7s players for both men and women.
New coach Gareth Baber will start on January 2.
“FRU intends to work with Baber in contracting the selected extended squad for 2017 and beyond,” the statement said.
Edited by Osea Bola
Maybe FRU is not happy with Ryn by putting up his comment in the recent times but contracting the Playes is the most influenzing factor of getting the Team to Gold in Rio. Its best for everyone to give our Team the best deal, Ryn has left us but his heart is here. We all know he is one of the Chief in Fiji so lets adhere to his advice.
FRU should come up with a plan to Contract the players for a short period to suit the last 2 legs.When the new coach starts than they can sign for another long term contract.Its easy.