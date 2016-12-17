The spot where the safe was allegedly stolen from Lotus Foreign Exchange Limited outlet on Marks Street, Suva. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa

Thieves allegedly used pinch bars to break into the Lotus Foreign Exchange Limited outlet and stole a 600kg safe at Marks Street, Suva, yesterday.

Manager Fiji Operations, Ajay Verma, said his staff were living in fear after the incident happened.

“The incident happened around 2.30am today (yesterday). They broke the main door using pinch bars before breaking the other door to the counter. Beneath the counter is where the money safe is located. They used the pinch bars to break the walls of the counter and took the safe out.

“According to my assessment, more than two men were involved in the robbery because the safe weighs around 600kg, maybe a big truck was parked outside while the burglars were inside trying to get the safe out,” he said.

When the Fiji Sun team arrived at the scene yesterday, the two pinch bars allegedly used by the burglars were lying on the counter.

Mr Verma refused to disclose the amount of money in the safe when questioned.

“This is the first time that such a thing has happened to us and now my staff are scared because it can happen any time to anyone,” Mr Verma said.

He said footages of the robbers retrieved from the CCTV camera had been handed to Police.

Mr Verma has advised the public to assist Police with investigations.

“I am also putting up a reward for anybody who is willing to assist Police, identify the robbers,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said investigation was underway and they were trying to confirm the amount of money that was in the safe when it was stolen.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

