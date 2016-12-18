From left: Assistant Superintendent of Police/Office in Charge Nadi Police Station Simione Bale handing back the handbag and documents to Farida Khaiyum and husband Mohammed Khaiyum with Police Constable Jese Tunadakeke and Special Constable Ravuama Samo in Nadi. Photo: Arishma Devi Narayan

A visiting Fijian born Kiwi couple labelled Nadi Police Station officer in charge, Assistant Superintendent of Police Simione Bale a hero.

The couple could not stop praising ASP Bale after he dropped everything at the station and came to their hotel room, where the robbery took place and searched the area to locate a stolen handbag and travel documents.

Mohammed Khaiyum and his wife Farida were asleep when their belongings were taken from their hotel room in Nadi yesterday morning.

“He with his skills and in his rightful duty went out of his way to investigate and find my handbag, passport and other documents in the cane field nearby after we went directly to him for help,” Ms Khaiyum said.

She said it was vital they recovered their passports and documents.

“It so happened that the officers who were sent to investigate the matter before ASP Bale took the matter in his hands, were not doing their job at scene.

“We went to the Nadi Police Station and asked to see the OC Nadi and when we were directed to him, he heard us and instantly called the officers at scene,” she said.

Ms Khaiyum said ASP Bale told off the officers and he himself got into the vehicle and came to investigate the matter.

“He took less than 10 minutes to search the hotel and the sugar cane field next to the hotel where he found my handbag with our passports and other documents,” Ms Khaiyum said.

However, the thieves made off with money and mobile phones.

“All we cared about was our passport and some documents because I could not imagine getting stuck here,” Mr Khaiyum said.

“All we want to tell the people is that we still have officers like ASP Bale who has not failed to do his duty.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the efforts of the OC Nadi reflected what the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had been stressing to his officers.

