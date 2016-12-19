Satellite Image at 11am Source:NOAA

Tropical Depression (TD04F) was located near 17.0 degrees South latitude and 177.1 degree East longitude or about 30km Northeast of Viwa and about 90km North-northwest of Nadi at 1pm today.

TD04F has picked up speed and now moving to southeast towards Mamanuca Group at about 10km/hr.

It has low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

On the projected path, the centre of TD04F is expected to pass over Viti Levu within next 6 to 12 hours and be close to Kadavu by midday tomorrow.

Associated active trough of low pressure and rain bands is anticipated to affect the country.

Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms over most parts of Fiji (periods of rain means that we will have short breaks from time to time).

This means that we are not yet out of the dangers and the concern remains for heavy rain, flooding and strong and gusty winds for whole of Fiji land areas and waters.

As of 3pm this afternoon, the following alerts and warnings are in place:

 A “Heavy Rain” Warning has been re-issued for the whole of Fiji Group;

 “Strong Wind” warning remains in force for all land areas and waters of Fiji;

 A “Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas and small streams for whole of Fiji:

 adjacent to Wailotua and Nayavu station and areas downstream of Wainibuka River;

 adjacent to and downstream of Rakiraki Town;  adjacent to and downstream of Navolau station;

 adjacent to Rewa Bridge and downstream of Nausori Town;

 A “Flood Alert” remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to:

 downstream of Waimanu station;

 downstream of Nabukaluka River;

Toge station and downstream of Ba River; and

 Dreketilailai and downstream of Qawa River As the rainy and windy weather is expected to remain over us for a few more days, the above warnings and alerts will be reviewed and upgraded or downgraded as appropriate.

Public are advised to remain alert and be cautious as periods of heavy rain are expected which will trigger more flooding with localised heavy falls.

Strong northerly winds with an average of 55km/hr gusting to 75km/hr are expected to continue for next few days over the land areas.

Mariners should anticipate northerly winds with average speeds of 25 to 30 knots and gusts of up to 40 knots. Expect rough to very rough seas with moderate to heavy easterly swells.

Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor the rivers and the weather systems and provide regular updates. All communities are advised to remain updated with latest alerts, warnings, advisories and latest weather bulletins