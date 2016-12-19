Over the past decades they had worked tirelessly to bring the clans of Lami Village together

After 52 years of division and bickering, the five clans of Lami Village have finally buried the hatchet and reunited for the benefit of their future generations.

“We have prayed and fasted for this day that one day the clans will reunite but it has all happened on God’s time, after 52 years the people of this clan are able to come together,” said Methodist Lami Divisional circuit minister Reverend Kalisiani Bolalailai.

Reverend Bolalailai said it would only take divine intervention to reunite a society where there were differences dividing them.

He said over the past decades they had worked tirelessly to bring the clans of Lami Village together.

The clans are Nakurukuru, Nasevou which Burekalou Tokatoka is under, Navakalecaleca, Tai and Nauluni in the Tikina of Suvavou, Rewa.

Lami Methodist Church echoed with emotional Methodist Hymns as they rejoiced to the sign of a new journey for the clans within Lami Village.

He said the five clans had converged at the church over the past week where they gathered to witness life changing sermons from senior Methodist minister Reverend Apete Toko.

Reverend Bolalailai said the clans would pave a way forward so that their future generations would work together for their own prosperity.

“This will go down in our history book; we have put a monument to mark this day, a sign of a new beginning, over the past years clans didn’t hold meetings because of the differences between them,” Reverend Bolalailai said.

“I can see change in the village of Lami, we thank God for bringing them together and they have decided that they will hold their meeting from next year , something that was not happening over the past years.”

He said people from all the 14 provinces around Fiji made Lami Village their home.

