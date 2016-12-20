Businesses in Labasa town affected badly by adverse weather conditions. Photo: SHRATIKA NAIDU

the festive season has not started off well for retailers. What would usually be a busy period for many has turned into a low turnover due to adverse weather conditions.

The retail business in central division has gone down by 50 per cent over the past week as a result of the weather.

This was confirmed by the Suva Retailers Association acting president Jitesh Patel.

“This is a very bad timing as we are into the holiday season but all we can advise is for our members and people in the country to take precaution,” he said.

The adverse weather condition has badly affected business in Labasa too with continuous rain over the past few days.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Satish Kumar said the town is half empty since people from far distance cannot come for shopping.

“The business people have to on and off put things up and down shelves in fear of flash flooding,” he said.

“We cannot say now because all shops are opened but not operating as normal hours.

Mr Kumar said also some workers have to be sent home early to avoid being stuck in the flash flood.

“There had been no direct damage,” he said.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ram Raju said many are perhaps avoiding coming to town and elsewhere movements has been slow.

He said business houses are well aware of the flood threats and taking precautions.

“Also keeping a close watch on the weather reports, mobilising manpower and other resources in the event of floods that members are well aware of,” he said.

Mr Raju said this is a busy period for everyone and may not be incurring losses.

However, he said business and movements blackout does seem to be affected to some extent.

“No damage has been reported so far in Nadi and we expect to be doing good business as the weather clears,” Mr Raju said.

He added opening hours can be extended to as long as there’s demand for services.

“I’m sure many will take advantage of the privileges i.e. extended hours are now allowed upto 24 hours following the last national budget announcement,” he said.

“The only issue that we are concerned and worried about is the frequency of power blackouts in town and elsewhere which is obviously bad for business.”

Mr Raju added they can understand that the weather may be responsible for such blackouts but FEA should be able to put in measures to prevent this from happening.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises cannot afford power generators and they seem to lose out in such situations.

EDITED BY: RACHNA LAL

Feedback: farzana.nisha@fijisun.com.fj