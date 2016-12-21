Going, Going, Gone….
The car which was found submerged in flood waters yesterday. Photo: Vashti Deo
December 21
13:46 2016
The Deo family of Koronivia, Nausori, woke up at 3.30am yesterday to find a car parked at their residence submerged in water.
Vashti Deo, 25, last night recounted waking up to find floodwaters rapidly rising and covering their entire yard. The car was already beyond saving.
She has lived in Koronivia for two years and this is the worst case of flooding she has experienced.
These photos by Ms Deo tell the story as the Rewa River area floods.
I am very sorry to read about my Malanesian brothers & sisters in Fiji. Wish you safety in Gods Hands.