Monster ‘Pothole from Hell’

Necani Bale shows one of the many pot holes that affect many motorist at Wainisalu, Naboro, yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar
December 21
10:53 2016
They dubbed it the monster ‘Pothole from Hell.’

It was the worst nightmare for any driver.

For 11 drivers who were stopped in their tracks by this hellish hole on the road, it was an experience they would rather forget.

Losena Malo, a Fijian who lives in the United States and here on a holiday, said she was returning from a timber yard in Navua when she hit the pothole at Wainisalu, Naboro, on the Queens Road.

It was big enough to stop the car in its track. She became unconscious for a few seconds after impact.

When she came to her senses, Necani Bale, a nearby resident, was standing outside the car to help.

It was a double blow. She had a puncture in Navua. She used the only spare tyre.

Mr Bale was relaxing on his porch yesterday when he heard a loud noise.

He saw Ms Malo’s car and ran to help her. She was still sitting in the car and looked dazed, he said.

He said it was the 11th car to suffer the same fate.

The roadside was littered with broken wheel caps and tyre guards.

The monster pothole was caused by heavy rain over the past week caused by Tropical Depression 04F.

It was filled shortly after that by Fulton Hogan Hiways workers.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  ronaldk@fijisun.com.fj

 

FijiFiji RoadsNaboroPotholesTropical Depression (TD04F)
1 Comment

  1. Ron
    Ron December 21, 15:57

    In labasa the same story near fsc. I just got my suspension done and a week later it’s bad.

