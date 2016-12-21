Sangita Devi Sagar (second from left), with her family Saagarika (left), Sanjeet (third from left) and Sanjitvan. Photo: Monica Aguilar

A 45-year-old mother’s has reunited with her family after they arrived in Suva for her graduation.

Her sleepless nights to keep up with her university studies finally paid off yesterday.

Sangita Devi Sagar graduated with a Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership Management from the Fiji National University yesterday.

She jumped for joy as her family from Labasa came to witness her achievements.

Because of the full year programme, she was unable to see her two children for a whole year.

She said her husband would visit her in Suva occasionally, but she missed living with her loved ones.

However, she said she was happy to graduate.

“I feel great and I would like to thank the Almighty and my family who has supported me all the way here ‘til today,” she said.

According to her, she was very surprised to be informed on Monday that she and her colleagues will graduate the following day.

“We were told it was on the 20th, but only yesterday we were told that we have to come for our graduation today,” she said.

“We were feeling so proud and I was thankfully supported by my darling husband and beautiful daughter and son.

“My daughter kept surprises for me and so I was prepared with all my dresses.

“My husband went rushing and bought a salusalu for me,” she said with tears of joy in her eyes.

“Everything that I am wearing was done by them.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

