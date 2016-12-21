Research Vessel Visits Fiji
The People’s Republic of China research vessel “Yuan Wang 5” arrived in Fiji on December 18 and currently anchored at the Suva Harbour.
According to its agent, Pacific Agencies spokesman Nicholas Chandra the research vessel will leave on December 26.
According to Wikipedia Yuan Wang 5 is the third generation tracking ship of Yuan Wang series, and entered service on September 29, 2007. Built by Jiangnan Shipyard, Yuan Wang 5 has a displacement of 25,000 tones and withstand wind scale up to 12, and perform duties in sea state 6. The general designer of both Yuan Wang 5 & 6 is Mr. Huang Wei, the general engineer of the 701st Institute of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
Wikipedia says the Yuanwang-class meaning “Long View”) are used for tracking and support of satellite and intercontinental ballistic missiles by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is important to note that Yuanwang class is not a single class of identical design, but instead, a group of different designs grouped under the same series that share the one name.
The detailed specifications for every ship are not released by the PLAN. They are thought to have a displacement tonnage of around 21,000 tons when fully loaded, with a crew of about 470 and a length of about 190 metres (620 ft). Their propulsion is from one Sulzer Ltd. diesel engine, with a top speed of 20 knots (37 km/h).
Dear Fiji Sun
I just wanted to share this with you and Port Authority in Fiji.
It has to be said that for some reason the Fiji Ports facility has been thrown into a part of the greater Suva City area.
The Kings wharf is a multi purpose wharf it has to be said.
There are container ships docking there; there are fishing vessels docking there; there are large cruise ships docking
there;
as well as your local inter island ferry services.
Therefore your Suva City is so congested and lacking vital infrastructure.
If you look at ports in Australia, with the exception of major tourism ports, all other ports are located kilometres/miles away from the main city CBD. There is also the aspect of investing in Port services every year to accommodate bigger and greater needs.
The port itself is a greater area of commercial activity such as the Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney Ports.
Some one needs to put this on the priority list for the planning Minister in the Fiji Government because Fiji is a major hub in the Pacific and has the potential to be a major shipping port just like Singapore.
It seems that some senior consultants need to plan out a better process for Fiji Ports to improve and revolutionise the way Fiji Ports operate.
Land reclamation to build the ports for the future need to be considered some where outside the Suva City CBD.
Regards
P K Singh