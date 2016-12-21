Yuan Wang 5 at Suva Harbour. Photo: Lusiana Tuimaisala

The People’s Republic of China research vessel “Yuan Wang 5” arrived in Fiji on December 18 and currently anchored at the Suva Harbour.

According to its agent, Pacific Agencies spokesman Nicholas Chandra the research vessel will leave on December 26.

According to Wikipedia Yuan Wang 5 is the third generation tracking ship of Yuan Wang series, and entered service on September 29, 2007. Built by Jiangnan Shipyard, Yuan Wang 5 has a displacement of 25,000 tones and withstand wind scale up to 12, and perform duties in sea state 6. The general designer of both Yuan Wang 5 & 6 is Mr. Huang Wei, the general engineer of the 701st Institute of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Wikipedia says the Yuanwang-class meaning “Long View”) are used for tracking and support of satellite and intercontinental ballistic missiles by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is important to note that Yuanwang class is not a single class of identical design, but instead, a group of different designs grouped under the same series that share the one name.

The detailed specifications for every ship are not released by the PLAN. They are thought to have a displacement tonnage of around 21,000 tons when fully loaded, with a crew of about 470 and a length of about 190 metres (620 ft). Their propulsion is from one Sulzer Ltd. diesel engine, with a top speed of 20 knots (37 km/h).