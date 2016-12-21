A 53-year-old Vaivai woman of Lautoka eking out a living with her 22-year-old daughter were yesterday pleasantly surprised with a Christmas shopping gift from the Sugar Industry Tribunal staff.

Shushila Wati had been struggling with no proper water supply for the last 16 years, and her daughter Anshu has to cross a river during good weather to get to her workplace every day at Denim Fiji LTD in Tavakubu, Lautoka as an industrial engineer.

The mother and daughter continued the struggle after their father Ram Jass, 69, passed away four years ago.

Ms Wati was lost for words after a surprise Christmas shopping arrived with the staff of the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

The nearby river has been their main source of water supply for washing and they collect rain water for drinking and cooking.

Ms Wati said she was hoping to get proper water supply soon for her family.

The two had a reason to smile this festive season as they have been included in the 12 families in the Lautoka area that received Christmas shopping from the employees of the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

“I feel so happy that someone finally came to help us,” she said.

Despite the rainy weather and having to cross a river, it was all about getting to the family and making them content during this festive season.

Sugar Industry Tribunal Commissioner, Tim Brown said this was a time for almsgiving and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“There are other people that are less fortunate then us and rather than exchanging gifts or doing a party, we felt if we put money away every week, we’d be able to go out and identify people who really needed help,” said Mr Brown.

“It is mind boggling how they continue with their lives and for us it is a great satisfaction just to be there in the struggle with the families.”

Mr Brown added this is an important time for all Christians as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

