Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Philip Davies (front second from right), with Information, IT and Research department staff with while giving out Christmas gifts to wards Epeli Ratulailai with his grandmother Litiana Vasuturaga (front, third from left), and Livai Colasau with his mother Milita Rabuli (right), at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital children’s ward. Photo: Ronald Kumar

The children’s ward at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) yesterday was lit up with happiness and smiles.

This, after staff members of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, led by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Philip Davies, handed 39 Christmas packs to children at the ward.

Mr Davies said people sympathised with children who were in hospitals and they wanted to make them feel the Christmas joy and spirit.

“We had staff members from the ministry who were fundraising throughout the year, giving money from their own pocket to help this end of the year initiative,” Mr Davies said.

It was a surprise visit that brought smiles to the faces of the children.

William Peterson Vakatekau, 12, a patient at the ward, said he was happy to be greeted with Christmas carols, which brought him closer to home.

“I have only one dream for Christmas and that’s to go home and reunite with my family,” said the Dudley Intermediate School student.

Vakatekau had a surgery on his left thigh and has been in hospital for the past three weeks. He will be discharged on Friday.

Mr Davies said other staff members of the ministry also contributed to the initiative.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj