Rakesh Maharaj in his prayer room packing what he could save from his farm at Koronivia yesterday. Photo: Selita Bolanavanua

Floods from the effects of Tropical Depression (TD04F) accumulated losses to more than thousands of dollars that damaged his crops and farm, said Koronivia farmer Rakesh Maharaj.

Farming for over 35 years in the area, Mr Maharaj said it was the first time the floods totally destroyed his farm.

“I always do wholesale and this is a big loss for me,” Mr Maharaj said.

“This is my only hope and my source of living and not only to sell but to feed my family too.”

When the Fiji Sun team arrived yesterday at his home in Koronivia, 49-year-old Mr Maharaj was in his prayer room cleaning eggplants which he harvested from his farm which was fully covered with water.

“These are the only things I could save and it’s not even up to a quarter of what I had planted,” he said.

“I have to support my son’s education and this is my money.”

Speaking to the Fiji Sun, he said, “Now you witness the damages done here and you can tell how much I’ve lost.”

His son Nikhil Maharaj is a first year student at Fiji National University pursuing his Diploma in Customs.

Mr Maharaj said that he always harvested his vegetables two times a week.

“With all the loss I’ve encountered these few days, I think it will take me another year of dedication and commitment to get back on track with my farm,” he said.

The family was cleaning their house as it was flooded.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

