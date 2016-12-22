Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Farmer Laments $60K Blow From Floods

Farmer Laments $60K Blow From Floods
Rakesh Maharaj in his prayer room packing what he could save from his farm at Koronivia yesterday. Photo: Selita Bolanavanua
December 22
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Floods from the effects of Tropical Depression (TD04F) accumulated losses to more than thousands of dollars that damaged his crops and farm, said Koronivia farmer Rakesh Maharaj.

Farming for over 35 years in the area, Mr Maharaj said it was the first time the floods totally destroyed his farm.

“I always do wholesale and this is a big loss for me,” Mr Maharaj said.

“This is my only hope and my source of living and not only to sell but to feed my family too.”

When the Fiji Sun team arrived yesterday at his home in Koronivia, 49-year-old Mr Maharaj was in his prayer room cleaning  eggplants which he harvested from his farm which was fully covered with water.

“These are the only things I could save and it’s not even up to a quarter of what I had planted,” he said.

“I have to support my son’s education and this is my money.”

Speaking to the Fiji Sun, he said, “Now you witness the damages done here and you can tell how much I’ve lost.”

His son Nikhil Maharaj is a first year student at Fiji National University pursuing his Diploma in Customs.

Mr Maharaj said that he always harvested his vegetables two times a week.

“With all the loss I’ve encountered these few days, I think it will take me another year of dedication and commitment to get back on track with my farm,” he said.

The family was cleaning their house as it was flooded.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Fiji National UniversityNikhil MaharajTropical Depression
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. vijay
    vijay December 22, 12:11

    You have been making a lot of money during the last 34 years and when nature just destroys one year’s crop, you start to lament!Think about othets who have been strgglig for the last 34 years. aFood for thought for you.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.