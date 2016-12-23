Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

1200 Evacuees In Western Division

December 23
11:00 2016
All 37 centres located in Rakiraki only

 

A total of 1200 evacuees are currently taking shelter in the 37 evacuation centres in the Western Division since yesterday.

This was confirmed by the Divisional Planning Officer West, Sitiveni Tavaga.

The centres are now only located in Rakiraki because the evacuees in Nadi have returned to their respective homes.

The Nadi evacuees were previously taking shelter at a residence in Waqadra. There are no evacuation centres operating in Ba, Tavua and Yasawa.

Mr Tavaga said people should think seriously about their movement and not take warnings lightly.

Mr Tavaga said the Fiji Roads Authority were now working on roads in Rakiraki to allow public access.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  nicolette.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

