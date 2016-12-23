Construction work at the Sigatoka Special School earlier this month. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

A $30,000 carpentry workshop for students of the Sigatoka Special School early this month has been hailed a success.

This was confirmed by the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort General Manager, Peter Hopgood yesterday.

Mr Hopgood said the project has been coming along well so far.

“I’ve watched these kids grow for seven years and you get a lot of satisfaction when being part of that process where these kids are developing.

“When you do things for the special school, you come to understand the challenges these kids have.”

He said the whole idea is to train the students and get them employed.

“If one of the kids from the special school have to succeed and get a job that will be great,” he said.

“They’re already building some stuff and the whole idea is to train them up and they get employment.”

Mr Hopgood said they had also constructed classrooms and a library for Conua District School in Sigatoka early this year and are looking into constructing more kindergartens and libraries for more schools in Sigatoka in future.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: nicolette.chambers@fijisun.com.fj