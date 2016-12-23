Interim coach Naca Cawanibuka will continue his service with the team as a strength and condition coach in the next leg of the World Sevens Series in Wellington-Sydney next month.

Cawanibuka confirmed he will be working closely with Vodafone Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber to prepare the team and get back to No.1 in the series.

Fiji is currently in No.3 position on the table with 32 points behind England (39) and South Africa (41).

“Obviously we will be working together with Baber, that’s very important and see how we can get the best out of these players,”Cawanibuka said.

“At the moment we are third so there are things we will need to work on from the previous tournament to make sure Fiji comes back on top.

“It’s a process, it’s a transition, new players coming in, new coach.

“And it’s a team that we like to perform, and live at the top of the chart,” Cawanibuka said.

The Tavuki, Kadavu man strongly believes on the Welsh coach to bring in positive ideas to assist our national side.

“He comes into the country on the first week of January, Fiji 7s has been set on the platform, it’s established now, there is a lot of system in place and Gareth is coming in to help to enhance the programme really well.

“We’ve talked about it, he will come in, observe and at the same time twirl little things,” he added.

The next round of series will be held in Wellington on January 28-29 where Fiji in a tough pool alongside Dubai winners South Africa, Australia and Japan. Following Wellington 7s is Sydney 7s on February 4-5.

