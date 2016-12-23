Bank Of Baroda Applauds Staff For 2016
Bank of Baroda staff members gathered at the Suva Branch for their Christmas get together and were applauded for their contribution.
Speaking at the event, Territory office chief executive of Bank of Baroda, Fiji operations, Govindsing Rajput thanked the staff for their dedication towards their work.
“On behalf of Bank of Baroda, Fiji I thank you for your support towards Bank of Baroda,” Mr Rajput said.
He said they had been in operation since 1961 and have completed 55 years of service.
“This bank has progressed from day one till today this year and has been continuously making profit,” he said.
“It would not have been possible without your support so, thank you.
“I hope you all work together in the same way in the upcoming years and contribute positively to Fiji.”
The event was attended by staff members of Bank of Baroda Suva Branch and invited guests on Wednesday.
