Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bank Of Baroda Applauds Staff For 2016

Bank Of Baroda Applauds Staff For 2016
December 23
11:31 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bank of Baroda staff members gathered at the Suva Branch for their Christmas get together and were applauded for their contribution.

Speaking at the event, Territory office chief executive of Bank of Baroda, Fiji operations, Govindsing Rajput thanked the staff for their dedication towards their work.

“On behalf of Bank of Baroda, Fiji I thank you for your support towards Bank of Baroda,” Mr Rajput said.

He said they had been in operation since 1961 and have completed 55 years of service.

“This bank has progressed from day one till today this year and has been continuously making profit,” he said.

“It would not have been possible without your support so, thank you.

“I hope you all work together in the same way in the upcoming years and contribute positively to Fiji.”

The event was attended by staff members of Bank of Baroda Suva Branch and invited guests on Wednesday.

Feedback:  kathrin.krishna@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Bank of BarodaFIJI NEWSFiji operationsGovindsing RajputKathrin krishnaTerritory office chief executive of Bank of Baroda
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.