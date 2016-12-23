Concerns Over Continuous Rain Affecting Sugarcane Germination
National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said continuous rain can affect the germination process of sugarcane.
He said according to their ongoing inspection on the recent bad weather condition, the flash flooding in certain parts of Labasa has pushed river, stream and drain waters into the cane fields.
“If rain continues and the flooded waters are not drained out from the field, the crop growth will be affected,” Mr Lal said.
“The young canes which were recently planted during the cane planting program may not be able to withhold excessive water in areas like Vunivau, Soasoa and Buceisau.
When the cane growth will be affected, the yield will be low and thus, income for farmers will be low.”
He then explained that during the rainy season there are lot of weeds in field.
“When there are lot of weeds, farmers will have to spend lot of money to remove these and it is a costly exercise,” he said.
“I would like to advise the farmers to always be prepared especially during this cyclone season because anything can happen.”
It is understood that field officers from Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Labasa and Sugar Cane Growers Council have been carrying out their assessment also during this bad weather condition.
There are close to 4028 sugarcane farmers on Vanua Levu.
EDITED BY: RACHNA LAL
FeedBack: rachnal@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment