Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Concerns Over Continuous Rain Affecting Sugarcane Germination

Concerns Over Continuous Rain Affecting Sugarcane Germination
Sugarcane field filled with flooded water at Vunivau, Labasa. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
December 23
11:14 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said continuous rain can affect the germination process of sugarcane.

He said according to their ongoing inspection on the recent bad weather condition, the flash flooding in certain parts of Labasa has pushed river, stream and drain waters into the cane fields.

“If rain continues and the flooded waters are not drained out from the field, the crop growth will be affected,” Mr Lal said.

“The young canes which were recently planted during the cane planting program may not be able to withhold excessive water in areas like Vunivau, Soasoa and Buceisau.

When the cane growth will be affected, the yield will be low and thus, income for farmers will be low.”

He then explained that during the rainy season there are lot of weeds in field.

“When there are lot of weeds, farmers will have to spend lot of money to remove these and it is a costly exercise,” he said.

“I would like to advise the farmers to always be prepared especially during this cyclone season because anything can happen.”

It is understood that field officers from Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Labasa and Sugar Cane Growers Council have been carrying out their assessment also during this bad weather condition.

There are close to 4028 sugarcane farmers on Vanua Levu.

EDITED BY: RACHNA LAL

FeedBack: rachnal@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
FIJI NEWSFiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Labasagermination process of sugarcane.National Farmers Union president Surendra LalShratika NaiduSugar Cane Growers Council
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.