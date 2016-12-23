Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar with the award winners of the CWM Hospital Annual Awards in Suva on Tuesday. Photo: Ministry of Health and Medical Services

Prioritising patient care is one of the key components to improve the quality of health services in Fiji, says the Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar made these comments while officiating at the CWM Hospital annual awards event held in Suva on Tuesday.

A total of 36 awards were presented to the medical staff and those in the administration areas for their outstanding achievements and leadership.

Ms Akbar commended the staff for their dedication and acknowledged them for their hardwork.

“The Ministry and CWM (Colonial War Memorial) Hospital mounted a number of significant and sustained responses in ensuring that the team stayed on top of the health concerns raised due to the impacts of severe Cyclone Winston’s aftermath.

“Special acknowledgement to all the medical teams that went out to Koro Island, Lomaiviti group, Vanuabalavu, as well as those who went to the interior of Viti Levu to attend to the health needs of the communities.

“I would like to reiterate that as the staff of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, we are mandated to serve with the best of our abilities.

“The welfare of the patients is of great importance, patients who visit our hospitals should be treated with respect and fairness, without any discrimination or stereotyping,” she said.

“And I say this because, I have come across complaints and situations of unfair treatment, harshly and rudely encountered. Let me put this clearly that there is no room for such behaviour and attitude in hospital services.”

Ms Akbar said the Ministry would provide continued support to the CWM staff and management in the New Year to further improve the health services.

The guest of honour at this event was none other than the Fiji Rugby Sevens interim coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka.

He also spoke on the importance of team work and unity as being the key strength behind the great success made by the Fiji’s Olympic heroes for their golden win at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Mr Cawanibuka also acknowledged the CWM staff for their commitment towards their role and conveyed his best wishes for the Christmas and New Year.

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj