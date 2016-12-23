Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Don’t Be Fooled By Phone Calls: Police

Fiji Police
December 23
11:00 2016
Members of the public are requested not to be duped by people making promises in exchange for payment especially over the phone.

Reports continue to be received about people depositing money into bank accounts after receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to hold a position of authority within Government and private institutions, with a promise of being able to deliver certain services.

Most complaints received so far are from unknown persons claiming they can secure taxi permits.

We are therefore calling on members of the public to be wary of such incidents and not be easily duped into depositing large sums of money based purely on a phone call from an unknown person.

If you receive such a call please do not hesitate to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.

 

Feedback:  jyoptip@fijisun.com.fj

