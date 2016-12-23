From left: Assistant Minister for Health Alex O’ Connor, Arthur Mcgoon, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Service Philip Davies and Nacanieli Cawanibuka Photo: Ministry of Health and Medical Services

The saying that there is no substitute for the hard work has proven true for the supervisor of the mechanical team at one of the largest hospitals in Fiji.

Forty-nine-year-old Arthur Mcgoon, has worked tirelessly for the last 36 years in the mechanical field. Mr Mcgoon’s hardwork paid off after he was awarded as the outstanding employee of the year at the CWM Hospitals annual awards 2016 held in Suva this week.

He is currently leading a team of 23 staff who look after the daily mechanical operations at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital. A role he describes as challenging as it requires hardwork, dedication and team work.

“I have been in this profession for over 30 years now and I was based with PWD before I moved to CWM Hospital in 2014. I look at the management of the mechanical aspects of the hospitals which includes mechanical operations, carpentry, electrical and air-conditioning to name a few.”

Mr Mcgoon attributed his success to his colleagues and his family, who he said had been his greatest strength in winning the award.

“There are no shortcuts to achieving success. One has to work hard and be very committed to their role. This is the first award that I have won and it feels great to know that my years of hardwork have been recognised and this award is dedicated to my team for their team work. And I also thank my wife for her continued support that has brought me this far,” he said.

