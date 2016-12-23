The vehicle which was involved in a fatal car crash killing two people at veisari yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Four people have lost their lives on our roads over the last two days.

This brings the number of people who died in road accidents to 54 so far this year.

This figure is shocking.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra and his team have been out in numbers in all types of weather hoping to prevent road accidents.

But, people continue to disregard laws and flaunt road rules to suit their own selfish motives.

The number of deaths on our roads is senseless an unacceptable for a small country like ours.

These 54 people should not just be allowed to become part of statistics.

Their deaths should not be in vain.

On Wednesday a six-year-old died on the road. Semesa Levi wanted to be a pilot and dreamed of one day representing Fiji as a rugby player as well.

A young innocent life suddenly gets snuffed out.

He had left home to go to the shop.

In another accident, two people coming out of their driveway in a car, were struck by an oncoming tanker. They were bread winners of their families.

They are dead because someone was not following the road rules.

How many more people are going to die on our roads before people start taking this matter seriously?

Law enforcement agencies are not responsible for these deaths.

Members of the public are.

There are people who think they can drive recklessly and get away with it.

They habitually break the rules and because they are not caught they think it is okay.

When they get into this state, they enter the danger zone and they will only wake up when they have an accident.

Past experience tells us that it is during the festive season that most lives are lost on our roads.

Everyone knows this. SSP Mishra has been saying this since the start of the year.

Yet drivers and pedestrians do not take it seriously.

For those who are unrepentant and blatantly ignore road rules they are on the potential death list.

They will one day die on the road or kill someone else or maim somebody.

The message must go out that these idiots, when caught, deserve no mercy..

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj