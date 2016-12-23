Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Minister Vuniwaqa Visits Evacuation Centres

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa
December 23
11:00 2016
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa on Wednesday urged parents to be vigilant during disasters on the protection of our women, children, elderly and people living with disabilities.

Mrs Vuniwaqa made these comments while visiting Naqali Village, Nauluvatu Village and the Nadera Evacuation Centre.

“We need to be vigilant during disasters and also in the aftermath of disasters, on the protection of our women, children, elderly and people living with disabilities as there are also inherent risks post disaster – flood waters have yet to totally recede and living together in evacuation centres may also pose unique challenges particularly during this festive season,” Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She also commended the community for heeding the advice given by DISMAC in moving to the evacuation centre when flood waters were rising. The care of children and women and those with special needs was also part of discussions.

Mrs Vuniwaqa was accompanied by assistant minister Veena Bhatnagar and Ministry staff and also handed over relief items for women and children

Fijians in the evacuation centers were thankful to the Ministry for the assistance that was given to them.

Tags
Children and Poverty AlleviationDISMACMereseini VuniwaqaMinister for WomenVeena Bhatnagar
