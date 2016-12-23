Drivers can now access the newly-built four lane roads in Namaka, Nadi from Concave Boulevard to Vunisalato.

The chief executive of Fiji Roads Authority (FRA), John Hutchinson, said this was just in time for the festive season.

He said the North bound carriageway of the Nadi Back Road/Nasilivata Road intersection will also be open in time for the festive season.

Mr Hutchinson said the Nadi and Suva Road and Infrastructure Upgrading Project (NASRUP) is on schedule with an estimated completion date of August 2018.

The current level of works is at 60 per cent, he added.

“The two largest bottlenecks have been Namaka and the Old Nadi Back Road Intersection. FRA is working tirelessly to have these areas open by Christmas,” he said.

“This is in order to have a continuous section of freshly sealed carriageway from Mount St Mary’s through to Votualevu Roundabout and beyond towards the airport.”

For now he said there were limited options for drivers heading into Namaka and has recommended drivers to possibly use the Old Nadi Back Road as the short term traffic delays could be frustrating.

“If everyone considers the future benefits to all road users once the four lanes are complete we will all be able to enjoy the ease of access through the town,” he said.

“There are attractions with new and more prestigious businesses being planned for the Namaka/Martintar area.”

Future proofing

Mr Hutchinson further highlighted that earlier on in the process, FRA had decided to take the opportunity to upgrade and future proof the underground utility services.

“We have worked closely with FEA, WAF and TFL to achieve a new services infrastructure which takes account of future population growth in a bid to be trouble free for a significant number of years,” he said.

However, FRA considered there was considerable risk of new road infrastructure being continuously excavated and poorly reinstated in order to maintain an old and tired utility network.

“The capital cost of the project has increased as a result but the benefits to the future growth of Nadi and reliability of a brand new service network far outweighs the additional cost.”

Denarau Bridge opens

The $7.5 million Denarau Bridge is now open for pedestrians and traffic to use.

Mr Hutchinson said: “The Denarau Bridge was opened last week Thursday for both pedestrian and traffic to use.

“There will be an official opening once all work has been completed.

“The removal of the footbridge and main road bridge has commenced. It has been held up due to inclement weather.

On this project (NASRUP N2), so far FRA has achieved (Infrastructure replaced/relocated) 5.5km of water supply pipe, 5km of storm water replacement/upgrade, 1.5km of sanitary sewer rising mains, Replacement lateral connections into all properties and 5km of TFL replacement cabling.

EDITED BY: FARZANA NISHA

Feedback: arishmad@fijisun.com.fj