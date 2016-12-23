Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Seven Men To Appear In Nadi Court For Alleged Robbery Cases

Seven Men To Appear In Nadi Court For Alleged Robbery Cases
Court
December 23
13:11 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Seven men will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with offences related to their alleged involvement in separate cases of robberies in the past few weeks.

As warned by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho those committing these cowardly acts of stealing from innocent  parties will not be condoned and his officers will do all they can to apprehend those responsible.

One accused will be produced for his alleged involvement in the Nalovo Service Station robbery a few weeks back and he has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

Four men will be produced for their involvement in a robbery at a Supermarket located in Wailoaloa Nadi on Monday. The accused have been charged with robbery with violence.

And in another incident 2 men will be produced in court charged with aggravated robbery and theft for allegedly stealing a generator which was later recovered.

All seven accused will be produced in court this afternoon.

Brigadier General Qiliho said his officers will be working throughout the long weekend to provide every Fijian the chance to enjoy Christmas without major incidents.

Tags
Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni QilihoNadi Magistrates CourtSeven Men
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.