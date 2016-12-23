Court

Seven men will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with offences related to their alleged involvement in separate cases of robberies in the past few weeks.

As warned by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho those committing these cowardly acts of stealing from innocent parties will not be condoned and his officers will do all they can to apprehend those responsible.

One accused will be produced for his alleged involvement in the Nalovo Service Station robbery a few weeks back and he has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

Four men will be produced for their involvement in a robbery at a Supermarket located in Wailoaloa Nadi on Monday. The accused have been charged with robbery with violence.

And in another incident 2 men will be produced in court charged with aggravated robbery and theft for allegedly stealing a generator which was later recovered.

All seven accused will be produced in court this afternoon.

Brigadier General Qiliho said his officers will be working throughout the long weekend to provide every Fijian the chance to enjoy Christmas without major incidents.