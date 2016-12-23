Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji national president Sarju Prasad in Labasa yesterday. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji is going to provide assistance for those families in the flood probe areas.

The President for the Sabha, Sarju Prasad has said that the immediate forms of assistance that would be provided to families affected by the floods are food rations.

Mr Prasad said: “We will be providing as much assistance as possible, we are planning to do a small survey of the areas affected or we will depend on the surveys already conducted by the Government ministries.

“We should be able to provide rations to the needy maybe within this week or later and I believe my people have already started to work as we are saddened to note the Rakiraki areas which have been struck by this flood.

“While they were only preparing in the on slot of Winston and we sympathise with the people who have suffered in this heavy rain and floods.

“We are making appeal to our people to provide assistance to help those affected. At this stage our committee will meet and decide what other assistance we can provide for the people who been affected.

The food rations are in the process of being put together and according to Mr Prasad it would possibly be distributed in the weekend.

