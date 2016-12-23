Olympic gold medal winners Vatemo Ravouvou and Samisoni Viriviri needs to spend time with their families during the festive season.

Ravouvou, the 2015/16World Sevens Series most points scorer, will not be part of the Fijian Barbarians side to participate at the Sudamerica’s Rugby Sevens in South America next month.

“At the moment I am just having a good rest and trying to recover well from the last tournament,” Ravouvou said.

“But I follow my routine and other programmes

“My plan for now is to play for the Saunaka 7s team during the 2017 Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast Sevens next month.

“I have been training and doing my gym session during the break and looking forward to be playing in January.

“I won’t be joining the Barbarians as I will be spending time with family, friends and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Viriviri aims to spend more time with his young family.

“After the Cape Town Sevens I decided to spend some quality time with my family here in Dratabu Village,”Viriviri said.

“But I am certainly looking forward to the Sydney and the Wellington tournaments.

“I have been following the programmes given by the coaching staff and training has been ongoing.

The Sudamerica’s Rugby Sevens tournament is scheduled for January 6-7 in Argentina and Chile on January 14-15.

Edited by Osea Bola

