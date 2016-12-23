Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Tourism Action Group Gives $200K To PM’s Relief Fund

December 23
11:10 2016
The Tourism Action Group on Wednesday handed a cheque of $200,000 towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

This is as opposed to the report by the Fiji Sun yesterday which said the cheque was from Fiji Airways.

The cheque was handed over by Fiji Airways Executive General Manager Sales and Marketing, Andrew Stanbury, on behalf of TAG.

TAG is an industry-wide body of which Fiji Airways is a member of.

Feedback:  rachnal@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

