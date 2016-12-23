Westpac Fiji has announced the appointment of Ross Crighton as its Senior Relationship Manager – Tourism and Corporate Banking, based in Nadi.

Before taking on this role, Mr Crighton was the Senior Relationship Manager for Westpac Commercial Bank in Australia’s tourism hub, the Gold Coast.

He is a finance professional with over 25 years of experience and he commenced his career with National Australia Bank where he held positions across the full spectrum of retail and commercial banking.

Utilising his vast industry knowledge and expertise Ross established a commercial finance advisory/ brokerage business in 2005 and underwrote commercial lending transactions for all major and second tier Australian banks.

After six years in business, Mr Crighton took the opportunity to return to corporate banking accepting a role with Suncorp Bank.

In this role he was responsible for managing a portfolio of sophisticated commercial property investors.

In 2013, he was awarded “Suncorp’s banker of the year”. In late 2013, he took up his current role that focused on cash flow lending and diversified industries with Westpac Southport.

Originally from Brisbane, the majority of Mr Crighton’s career has involved working and living on the Gold Coast.

He visited Fiji in 2014 and experienced its magnetic people, culture and natural beauty and decided he would love to come and work in this beautiful place.

Westpac Fiji general manager, Brett Hooker, said: “Ross’s commitment to, and knowledge of the tourism industry coupled with his high level of business acumen will certainly be of great value.

“This would be in helping our customers to achieve their full business potential.

“Westpac is s o committed to supporting tourism growth, and I’m sure this appointment will go a long way to boosting this important industry that is so important to the economy.”

Mr Crighton will be joined by his wife.

SOURCE: WESTPAC