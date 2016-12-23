Veronika Teresia in front of her home in Nawi Village, Cakaudrove on Monday. Photo: Josaia Ralago

An 83-year-old widow from Nawi Village in Cakaudrove fears that her home might soon collapse.

Flood waters have now left seven posts of her home dangling. Teresia Veronika is terrified.

She said she was asleep when she felt her house move.

“This was around 3am on Sunday, and it was not until the next morning when I went out to check the state of the house.

“When I saw the condition of the posts, I was so scared,” she said.

Ms Veronika has been occupying the home since she got married.

“I am scared to walk in. It is very shaky, one wrong move and the house might just fall,” Ms Veronika said.

“While I am still figuring out what to do with this house, my grandchildren and I have stopped coming here for the sake of our safety.

“Anything can happen and if this weather continues, my house might just collapse.”

Ms Veronika said; “This has brought back memories of Tropical Cyclone Winston which had hit us earlier this year.

That was the first flooding incident that happened, the second was on Saturday and the third was on Sunday.”

