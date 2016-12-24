2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview
The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s entry into the ever growing small SUV segment. German design and engineering helps to try and set it apart from the competition.
The Tiguan is powered by VW’s versatile 200-hp 2.0L turbo FSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission along with a choice of front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, anti-lock brakes, tire pressure monitoring system, traction control, and electronic stability control.
Other available features include a panoramic power sunroof, leather seating surfaces, rear view camera, Fender premium audio system, and Climatronic automatic air conditioning.
For 2015, the Tiguan carries over with minimal changes including some additions to the S trim which include SiriusXM satellite radio, Car-Net (Connected car service) and a rearview camera.
SOURCE: PALAS AUTOHAUS
