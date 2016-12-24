Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Sunwheels

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan.
December 24
15:55 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s entry into the ever growing small SUV segment. German design and engineering helps to try and set it apart from the competition.

The Tiguan is powered by VW’s versatile 200-hp 2.0L turbo FSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission along with a choice of front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, anti-lock brakes, tire pressure monitoring system, traction control, and electronic stability control.

Other available features include a panoramic power sunroof, leather seating surfaces, rear view camera, Fender premium audio system, and Climatronic automatic air conditioning.

For 2015, the Tiguan carries over with minimal changes including some additions to the S trim which include SiriusXM satellite radio, Car-Net (Connected car service) and a rearview camera.

SOURCE: PALAS AUTOHAUS

 

Tags
FijiFiji SunPALAS AUTOHAUS
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.