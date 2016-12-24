Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman, Faiz Khan, said the budget allocation will assist them in carrying out proper feasibility studies.

The ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Trustees have announced Airports Fiji Limited as its newest Platinum Sponsor.

AFL has signed on as the sole Platinum Sponsor for a two-year period, following its Gold sponsorship for the 2015 season and its prior Silver sponsorship from 2009.

Airports Fiji Limited plays a key role in the Fiji tourism industry with this year’s total passenger movement forecast to be more than 2 million passengers.

2017 is set to be a big year for AFL with the scheduled completion of the Nadi International Airport upgrades by mid-2017.

This would further enhance their positive influence on the tourism sector by improving the passenger experience for travellers.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, James Sowane, said: “We believe it is highly appropriate that AFL be an integral part of and closely identified with Fiji’s premier tourism event, the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards.

“This is as custodians of our international and domestic airports that is also renowned for continued excellence in service and operations.”

AFL executive chairman, Faiz Khan, said: “It’s been an extraordinary year for us at AFL with the huge strides that we have made in the Nadi International Airport upgrades.

“Fiji can proudly tell the rest of the world how we are continuing to transform the airport experience for our visitors.

“The annual awards are a celebration of our Tourism Industry’s success and AFL is proud to be part of this.”

There are a total of six sponsors for the 2016 ANZ FETA, the country’s highest tourism distinctions, which serve to recognize outstanding properties, services, and individuals in the industry.

Both ANZ FETA winners and finalists will enjoy invaluable publicity, post-award PR exposure, with award-winning Badges of Excellence to be used across a variety of company marketing material.

Date change

Awards night tickets will go on sale in January 2017, with the Awards taking place on Saturday February 18, 2017 at the Sheraton Convention Centre, Nadi.

edited by: Rachna lal

Feedback: farzana.nisha@fijisun.com.fj