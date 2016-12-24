Kids enjoy time with Santa Claus at TappooCity foodcourt in Suva yesterday. Photo: RONALD KUMAR.

It’s that most awaited time of the year when Christmas carols are being played over the radio, Christmas trees are being put up and gifts are exchanged with the loved ones.

Stores are advertising their products and people cue up to take advantage of the bargain prices. All in all, the atmosphere is frantically busy.

It’s not just the shoppers who are busy, the crime and deception rates also exacerbate during this festive season.

Through online scams to road-side ploys, criminals fully capitalise on unsuspecting shoppers.

Numerous lucrative incentives are being advertised to get people to buy the products but not all may be from legitimate sources.

Banks have multiple security measures in place to protect your personal and financial identities.

However, all care must be taken when sharing personal details online or to the third party. This is especially for those who engage in shopping online.

Below, I will seek to bring to your attention some of the common forms or financial frauds which occur during this time of the year and some safety tips to avoid being defrauded.

Social Media Scams

Social media undoubtedly has made connecting with your loved ones much easier and fun, but it has also opened up a whole new platform for fraudsters giving them a wider audience for their scams.

In the latest scams, the fraudsters are putting up fake contests inviting you to take part and win yourself a prize money.

In doing that, they would require you to provide them with your personal details such as physical address, contact details and bank account details or credit card details. Please do not get misled by such claims.

Avoid disclosing your personal details such as your location or vacation details on social media; as you may never know who may see that information and use it to your disadvantage.

Fake Charity Drives

It is a common practice for people to donate to charities and share in with the less fortunate ones during Christmas.

Fraudsters usually pretend to be from charitable organisations soliciting funds from public for reasons such as medical urgencies, organising Christmas events or for sending gifts for deprived children.

They often use names similar to an existing legitimate charity and have a very emotional appeal to get the reader’s attention.

Please ensure that you verify the legitimacy of the charity you are donating to.

Avoid making any online money transfers to new charitable drives and do all your research on the subject before extending them the donations.

Online Shopping Scams

Internet has made shopping much easier and convenient, giving you the ability to shop from the confines of your very house and from almost any corner of the world.

However, when shopping online be very mindful of various bogus shopping sites.

These sites will have the “too good to be true” type of claims. It will give amazing discount alerts on everyday gift items and will usually inundate your screen with multiple pop-ups and advertisements.

By trusting these sites, you might buy products which will never get delivered to you and end up divulging your credit card information into the hands of swindlers.

To mitigate such risks, always ensure your connection is secure when transacting online.

A closed padlock icon located in your browser or at the bottom of your web page or the website address which reads as https:// rather than http:// indicates a secure connection.

Only engage in transactions with reputable dealers with long standing history. Do your research on the dealers before purchasing any goods from them.

Reputable and genuine dealers will never direct you into giving your personal information such as credit card pins and banks account numbers.

Hoax Calls and Messages

Fraudsters are taking a whole new approach to connect with us. Swindlers are now even beginning to call people directly and many a times are successful in deceiving people to believe them.

You may receive text or instant messages claiming that you have won a lottery and that you need to contact them for further details.

They would address you by your name and would know a few details about you. They may also direct you into filling out some forms or to visit a bank branch.

Please do not disclose any information to them. The information you disclose may seem trivial but often leads to bigger scams.

Valid lottery agencies would not ask you into filling out any such details.

Illusive Email Frauds

In the latest emerging trends, Fraudsters will send emails to you advertising their products and offering you “give-way” prices.

The content of their advertisement is definitely attractive and may tempt you into contacting them.

The only means to contact them would be either through cellular phones or through social networking sites as they would not have a fixed line and will hardly have a physical address.

They would often ask you to either send them money through money transfer agencies or directly credit their bank account.

Once they receive the money, you would be surprised to learn that you no longer receive any emails or calls from them.

Please refrain from doing this. Do not send money to any dealers without a thorough back ground check.

Genuine dealers will not have any such demands. Do all the necessary checks before trusting any email advertisements from any random vendors.

We all like bargaining and getting the best value for our money, none the less, a bird in hand is worth more than two in bush. So let us be vigilant and have a joyous festive season.

On behalf of HFC team, wishing my readers a very merry Christmas and a blissful 2017.



This is an informative publication, sponsored by The Fiji Sun, Fiji Bureau of Statistics and HFC Bank. All views expressed or implied are purely of the Treasurer at the HFC Bank, Peter Fuata.