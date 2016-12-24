Dr Ram Raju

Festive season expected to increase robberies with criminals believed to exploit the situations

With the increased number of robberies in the homes of proprietors and shops in Nadi recently, Nadi Chamber of Commerce president, has asked owners to ensure high safety and security this weekend.

Dr Ram Raju said this was the time when thieves needed money and their possible targets would be business stakeholders and their properties.

He said everyone should be taking care of assets and be cautious and lock their homes and shop properly should they need to be away celebrating or holidaying.

“Ensure safety and security of your assets and items as this is the time we expect criminals to be exploiting the situations surrounding and also as this the time when we get in the mood to celebrate,” Dr Ram said.

In the past two weeks, five robberies have occurred in Nadi in which two businessmen were robbed at their houses while one businessman was robbed at a hotel.

Two service stations were also robbed back to back.

