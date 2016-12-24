From left: Westpac Head of Corporate Elliot Griffin, Founder of Foneology James Trusler, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum and CEO of Investment Fiji Godo Müller-Teut. Photo: INVESTMENT FIJI

Winning the Westpac Prime Ministers International Business Award for the Best Medium Business Operating Internationally reflects the hard work of management and staff of Foneology.

This award celebrates the contribution of mid-market companies to the Fijian economy. Award winner had a compelling story to tell and was presented to a company that has maintained consistent growth and is able to validate how it will continue to build on its success.

Foneology managing director, James Trusler says this recognition by means so much to him and his hard working staff.

The company that employs some 25 people hopes to carry on with its business momentum and go big.

“We are looking for some more technicians to join our night shift but we want to ensure that we keep our staff at a level which is manageable and meets the requirements of all our customers,” said Mr Trusler.

The mobile phone repair service company is already tapping into Asian markets such as Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia following successful ventures in Australia and New Zealand markets.

“Every week we just importing so many phones for repair from those countries. The demand is there so we have to make sure that we provide the service,” Mr Trusler added.

“Right now in the last three weeks we have 720 phones from one customer from New Zealand alone,” he said.

Mr Trusler says his company’s ambition is to promote Fiji as a technology hub of the region. Foneology was launched in 2006 in Fiji.

