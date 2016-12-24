Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Imagination drives us-Mazda6

December 24
16:04 2016
Imagination is the world’s most valuable resource.

It’s our window to the future, because if we can imagine it, we can create it.

Mazda is built on a foundation of imagination and ingenuity.

It has given Skyactiv technology, ‘Kodo — soul of motion’ design and countless successes that once existed only in someone’s imagination.

These pages show how imagination is an integral part of our innovative cars.

 

Driving excitement, without compromise

When we imagined Mazda6, it was without compromise.

It will reward you in every way, because nothing has been overlooked.

Skyactiv technology gives you sports performance, yet does so with outstanding fuel economy.

You’ll enjoy elegant space and comfort plus the latest connectivity, while being protected by the advanced safety of i-Activsense.

It all comes together with a sense of excitement created by dynamic ‘KODO — Soul of Motion’ design.

It feels special every time

Mazda6 places you in the heart of contemporary luxury.

It also places you at the heart of the drive. Controls and readouts are carefully located to help keep your attention on the road.

The atmosphere is elevated by uncluttered elegance, pleasing detail and satin-metallic highlights. Each model is crafted with distinct trim colour and texture combinations.

Of course, the latest in infotainment enriches every trip.

MZD Connect means social media feeds, music and a host of other online content can be accessed via a central screen.

You have all the latest convenience and comfort, without compromise.

 

In every way, it’s a superb performance

It gives you exhilarating sports performance, yet also class-leading fuel economy. Mazda6 boasts a world-first innovation — our unique energy regeneration system, i-ELOOP.

Whenever you slow down it harvests braking energy to a capacitor, then uses it to power on-board electrical systems and significantly reduce fuel consumption.

Refined power comes from a 2.5 litre SKYACTIVE-G petrol engine, or 2.2 litre turbo diesel SKYACTIV-D.

Both give you the responsive thrust you want — without compromising outstanding fuel economy.

The Mazda6 gives you impressive levels of safety too.

Source: NIRANJANS

